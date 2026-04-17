Penguins weighing goalie decision for Game 1 against Flyers

This is different, though. Instead of Connor McDavid, Skinner plays behind Sidney Crosby. Instead of the Edmonton Oilers, he’s with the Pittsburgh Penguins.

And instead of being the clear No. 1, Skinner is in a goalie battle with Arturs Silovs entering Game 1 of the Eastern Conference First Round against the visiting Philadelphia Flyers on Saturday (8 p.m. ET; SN-PIT, NBCSP, ESPN, SN, TVAS).

“I think no matter what way you go, you’re going to have a good team,” Skinner said. “You’re going to have a good goalie. You’re going to have a good opportunity to win every single series. So, I think no matter what the lineup may look like, no matter who’s starting between me and ‘Arty,’ you’re going to get some guys that know how to win games.”

Coach Dan Muse won’t announce a starter before Saturday for Pittsburgh (41-25-16), the No. 2 seed in the Metropolitan Division. Philadelphia (43-27-12) is the No. 3 seed in the Metropolitan.

“I think there’s a lot of things that go into any lineup decision,” Muse said. “I think, you know, sometimes from team to team and year to year, different things come up. I think all information is good information. You kind of want to take it all in. That’s how you make a decision.

“We’re looking at all factors. As I’ve said multiple times, I think both guys have been great for us. Both guys are a big part of why we’re here today.”

Skinner was acquired Dec. 12 in the trade that sent goalie Tristan Jarry to the Oilers. He has played 27 games since, one more than Silovs’ 26 in that span. Skinner was 12-9-5 with a 2.99 goals-against average and .885 save percentage this season for Pittsburgh; Silovs was 19-12-8 with a 3.07 GAA and .888 save percentage.

“It’s been great,” said Silovs, who is in his first full NHL season at age 25. “I like him, as a guy, too. I think we’re trying to be, like, two pillars, trying to hold the net as best as we can. We made the playoffs, so it’s a new page and a new chapter to write.”

In most ways, the goalies seem hard to differentiate. Stanley Cup Playoff experience isn’t one. Skinner played 38 playoff games the previous two seasons, including 12 in the Cup Final. Silovs has played 10 in his career.

“I think the experience that I have gotten has been extremely valuable,” Skinner said, “because just going into the first round and going against Philly, there’s just an understanding of how it works, the feelings that go into the playoffs, the emotional roller coaster. So, being able to go through it, get a lot of games in, obviously, high-end games, with the Finals being played and whatnot, with all that, I think I’ve learned so much about myself and I’ve learned a lot, just from my past experiences, what it really looks like, what it really feels like being in it.”

And Skinner knows, perhaps better than most, that it’s not always pretty.

He allowed 11 goals on 58 shots (.810 save percentage) in the first two games against the Los Angeles Kings in the Western Conference First Round last season. Edmonton won the final four games with Calvin Pickard in net. Skinner didn’t start again until Game 3 of the second round, making 20 saves in a 4-3 loss to the Vegas Golden Knights.

McDavid and Leon Draisaitl helped those Oilers rebound. Crosby, Evgeni Malkin, Erik Karlsson and Kris Letang could be called upon for these Penguins.

“It feels great being around these guys,” Skinner said. “I mean, outstanding, outstanding teammates. Obviously, these guys have been through it. They know how to get it done. They know how to get the job done. They’ve been so supportive with me. They’ve been amazing teammates to me.

“Honestly, I’m just very grateful and honored to be playing by their side this time around.”

Skinner’s presence could be just as valuable, even from the bench.

“It’s good for Arty, obviously,” Letang said. “It’s good for our group. I think experience, you never have enough. I think it’s going to be great to have him with us.”

Skinner is aware of what Silovs can do, too. Seven of Silovs’ postseason starts came against Edmonton with the Vancouver Canucks in 2024; Skinner started five of those games for the Oilers opposite Silovs in the second-round series.

After giving up eight goals on 49 shots in the first two games, Silovs made 42 saves in a 4-3 Game 3 win and allowed just two goals on 23 shots in Game 5, a 3-2 victory that gave Vancouver a 3-2 series lead.

“I mean, Arty came in and he kind of stole the show,” Skinner said. “He had celebrities wearing his jersey.”

Skinner then surrendered three combined goals in Games 6 and 7, and Edmonton advanced to the conference final.

“That was a tough series,” Silovs said. “We tried our best. Some bounces didn’t go our way.”

Now, Silovs is locked in another postseason battle with Skinner, just in an entirely different venue.

“It’s a great opportunity,” Silovs said. “It’s so much better. You know, like, now it’s like the important part of the season starts. For sure, you want to win. ... You’re just excited to take this opportunity and take it to the next level.”