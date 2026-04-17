2026 Stanley Cup Playoffs: Ducks vs. Oilers Western 1st Round preview

The first round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs features 16 teams in eight best-of-7 series, which start Saturday. Today, NHL.com previews the Western Conference First Round between the Anaheim Ducks and the Edmonton Oilers.

(3P) Anaheim Ducks vs. (2P) Edmonton Oilers

Ducks: 43-33-6, 92 points

Oilers: 41-30-11, 93 points

Season series: EDM: 2-1-0; ANA: 1-2-0

Game 1: Monday at Edmonton (10 p.m. ET; CBC, TVAS, SN, KCOP-13, ESPN2, Victory+)

The Edmonton Oilers are looking to return to the Stanley Cup Final for a third consecutive season in an effort to win the Stanley Cup for the first time since 1990.

The first step in that journey begins against the Anaheim Ducks in the Western Conference First Round. Anaheim is making its first postseason appearance since 2018.

Edmonton is making its seventh consecutive playoff appearance and has been eliminated in the past four seasons by the team that went on to win the Stanley Cup.

Along with losing to the Florida Panthers in the Final in 2025 and 2024, the Oilers lost to the Vegas Golden Knights in the second round in 2023 and the Colorado Avalanche in the Western Final in 2022.

"The expectation is to win the Stanley Cup," Oilers forward Zach Hyman said. "If we lose in the first round or we lose in the Final, we're going to be (upset)."

Edmonton last faced Anaheim in the playoffs in the second round of the 2017 playoffs when it was a young, up-and-coming team similar to what the Ducks are now.