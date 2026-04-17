2026 Stanley Cup Playoffs: Wild vs. Stars Western 1st Round preview

The Stars and Wild are the only two teams in the League this season with multiple 40-goal scorers.

Kirill Kaprizov led the Wild with 45 goals with Matt Boldy right behind him with 42.

Wyatt Johnston and Jason Robertson each had 45 goals to lead Dallas.

Robertson (96 points), Kaprizov (89), Johnston (86) and Boldy (85) were all top 20 in the League in scoring.

"Overall, I think it's a battle of two really, really good teams," Johnston said. "All you have to do is look at the standings and see these are two of the better teams in the League. This is what you play for the whole regular season, to get in the playoffs and put yourself into an opportunity to succeed. I think it'll be an awesome series. I'm sure it'll be a lot of fun not only to play in but for spectators and fans to see the level of hockey that is going to be played."

The series could also feature two of the top 10 defensemen in the League; Quinn Hughes (76 points) and Miro Heiskanen (63).

Hughes will play his first playoff series with the Wild after they acquired the Norris Trophy winner from the Vancouver Canucks on Dec. 12.

He had 53 points (five goals, 48 assists) in 48 games with the Wild after the trade, including four on a goal and three assists in two games against the Stars. He had 23 points in 26 games with the Canucks before the trade.

"Seeing him consistently every single day, it's just amazing how he can change the game with one shift and how every time he's on the ice he dictates with the way the play is going with his speed, skating and his creativity," Spurgeon said. "Playing against him you know how special he is, but now that you see him every night there's just things every single game where us 'D' are on the bench going, 'Holy crap, did you just see that?' We're very happy he's on our side."