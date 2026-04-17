3 Things to Watch: Wild at Stars, Game 1 of Western Conference 1st Round
Heiskanen’s playing status still to be determined; Hughes dealing with illness
© Stacy Revere/Getty Images
DALLAS -- The Dallas Stars are looking to take the next step this year and reach the Stanley Cup Final after three straight seasons ending in the Western Conference Final.
The Minnesota Wild have the same goal, but for now they just want to win a series in the Stanley Cup Playoffs for the first time since 2015, ending a streak of eight consecutive first-round exits over the past 10 seasons.
The Stars and Wild have to go through each other to gain some traction on their path to June.
Game 1 of the Western Conference First Round is at American Airlines Center on Saturday.
"I sense it more from our group that it's another bingo ball in there; you just gotta get to the playoffs and you've got to get there and you've got to try again and learn from your mistakes, and then you've got to get there again and try again and learn again," Stars coach Glen Gulutzan said. "It's not just going to happen the first time somebody makes the playoffs. It's very rare. So I don't feel that urgency with them, which is a good thing, but I feel more of that commitment with them that they're going to try to push this further. You've got to keep getting yourself to the dance and trying to keep learning and then keep pushing it further and one day you'll break through."
The Stars and Wild began occupying second and third place in the Central Division on Nov. 21. They jockeyed for position behind the Colorado Avalanche, but they remained in second and third place, regardless of order, for the rest of the regular season.
They are two of the eight teams that finished with 100 or more points this season.
"I think it's a battle of two really, really good teams," Stars forward Wyatt Johnston said. "All you have to do is look at the standings and see these are two of the better teams in the League. This is what you play for the whole regular season, to get into the playoffs and put yourself into an opportunity to succeed. I think it'll be an awesome series."
It's expected to be close.
The Stars and Wild split the four games they played, each winning two at home, including a pair of games played in the past month. Minnesota won 2-1 in overtime at Grand Casino Arena on March 21 and Dallas won 5-4 at American Airlines Center on April 9.
The Stars also won 5-2 at home on Oct. 14. The Wild won 5-2 at home on Dec. 11. In both cases, the winning team scored two empty-net goals to make it look like it was a blowout win when it was not.
"We match up well," Wild defenseman Jared Spurgeon said. "Each game we've played against them it's been a tight playoff-type atmosphere. For us, just looking forward to the challenge. You want to give yourself a chance to win the Stanley Cup. We're excited."
Here are 3 things to watch in Game 1:
1. Heiskanen's status
Gulutzan said the Stars are hopeful defenseman Miro Heiskanen will be able to play in Game 1, but there is still a small level of uncertainty around that after he practiced Friday.
Gulutzan said a decision on Heiskanen's availability was expected Friday night, but it might not become public until a few hours before puck drop Saturday.
Heiskanen missed Dallas' last three regular-season games with a lower-body injury he sustained in the 5-4 win against the Wild on April 9.
The good news is he skated with regular defense partner Esa Lindell in practice Friday. That's always a strong indication that a player is ready to play.
Heiskanen finished the regular season ninth among all NHL defensemen with 63 points (nine goals, 54 assists) in 77 games. He was tied for fourth in points on the power play with 28. The Stars were second in the NHL on the power play at 28.6 percent.
Heiskanen also averaged the fourth-most ice time per game of any player in the regular season (25:28).
The Stars will be without center Roope Hintz, who has been out since sustaining a lower-body injury March 6. The earliest he will play is Game 3 on Wednesday, but that might be optimistic.
2. A Hughes factor
Wild defenseman Quinn Hughes has been dealing with an illness, according to coach John Hynes, so much so that he did not arrive in Dallas with the rest of the team.
Hynes said Hughes flew to Dallas on his own Friday and the expectation is for him to be in the Game 1 lineup, but he hasn't skated since April 11, when he logged 29:58 of ice time in a 2-1 loss to the Nashville Predators.
Hughes had 53 points (five goals, 48 assists) in 48 games with the Wild, a franchise record for points from a defenseman in a single season. He had 76 points in 74 games when you include the 23 in 26 games he had with the Vancouver Canucks before the trade on Dec. 12.
He also led all NHL defensemen with 34 points on the power play. The Wild finished third in the NHL on the power play at 25.2 percent. Dallas was second at 28.6 percent.
3. "The Wall of St. Paul"
Maybe somewhat surprisingly, Jesper Wallstedt is getting the call ahead of Filip Gustavsson to be the Wild's starting goalie in Game 1.
Wallstedt, Minnesota's rookie goalie, will be making his NHL postseason debut.
"This is our decision for Game 1," Hynes said.
Gustavsson (50 games, 49 starts) played more than Wallstedt (35 games, 33 starts) this season, but Wallstedt was better down the stretch than his Swedish counterpart.
Wallstedt was 4-4-2 with a 2.37 goals-against average and .919 save percentage in 12 games, including 10 starts, coming out of the break for the Winter Olympics and through the end of the regular season. Gustavsson was 8-6-0 with a 2.82 GAA and .895 save percentage in 14 starts.
Wild projected lineup
Kirill Kaprizov -- Ryan Hartman -- Mats Zuccarello
Marcus Johansson -- Joel Eriksson Ek -- Matt Boldy
Vladimir Tarasenko -- Danila Yurov -- Yakov Trenin
Marcus Foligno -- Michael McCarron -- Nick Foligno
Quinn Hughes -- Brock Faber
Jonas Brodin -- Jared Spurgeon
Jake Middleton -- Zach Bogosian
Jesper Wallstedt
Filip Gustavsson
Scratched: Bobby Brink, Robby Fabbri, Viking Gustafsson-Nyberg, Daemon Hunt, Matt Kiersted, Cal Petersen, Jeff Petry, Nico Sturm
Injured: None
Stars projected lineup
Sam Steel -- Wyatt Johnston -- Mikko Rantanen
Jason Robertson -- Matt Duchene -- Mavrik Bourque
Michael Bunting -- Justin Hryckowian -- Jamie Benn
Oskar Back -- Radek Faksa -- Adam Erne
Esa Lindell -- Miro Heiskanen
Thomas Harley -- Nils Lundkvist
Lian Bichsel -- Tyler Myers
Jake Oettinger
Casey DeSmith
Scratched: Colin Blackwell, Kyle Capobianco, Ilya Lyubushkin, Alexander Petrovic
Injured: Nathan Bastian (hand), Roope Hintz (lower body), Tyler Seguin (ACL)
Status report
Hughes did not practice on Friday due to illness. He is expected to be available for Game 1 on Saturday. … Bogosian is expected to play after missing the past six regular season games due to a lower-body injury sustained on Apr. 4. … Petersen, a goaltender, was recalled from Iowa of the American Hockey League on Friday to serve as the third goalie on the roster for the playoffs. … Hintz, a forward, was ruled out of the first two games of the series against Minnesota after sustaining a lower body injury on Mar. 6. … Heiskanen took part in line rushes and was on the first power play at practice on Friday. He is expected to be available for Dallas on Saturday for the first time since missing the last three regular season games due to a lower body injury sustained in a 5-4 win against Minnesota on Apr. 9 barring any setback after practice.