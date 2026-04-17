Stars, Wild have had plenty of time for 'advance prepping' of Western 1st Round series

Gulutzan said the Stars' prep for the Wild played out organically over the past few weeks.

They would be preparing for their next opponent and showing video, but when the coaching staff found a similarity between that opponent and the Wild, it became a point of emphasis in the prescout meetings.

"To be really fair, we've showed video even back seven, eight games ago basically saying, 'Hey, this is what we know is similar to Minnesota, so let's dial in on this,'" Gulutzan said. "You look at Buffalo (a 4-3 shootout win on Wednesday), when we were going into our prep there, we didn't know who was playing, but they've got (Rasmus) Dahlin, (Bowen) Byram, those mobile 'D,' and we're like, 'OK, we see similarities in their mobile 'D' to Minnesota's.' So, probably eight or nine games we've played at times we would show stuff that is applicable to Minnesota. Any similarity we saw in systems we would say, 'OK, just remember, this is probably what we're going to face.'"

Gulutzan said it fueled more engagement from the players in video sessions.

"No offense, when you're talking about a team that is out of the playoffs and you're saying, 'Hey, they do this, they do that,' you can hear, 'Wah wah wah wah,'" he said. "But if we saw something with that team and we said something like, 'Hey, this is exactly what (Minnesota) or Colorado does,' it would always perk up our guys' attention and we'd put it in."