Robertson breaks tie in 3rd period, lifts Stars past Wild

Robertson scored on a shot from the right face-off dot off a no-look cross-ice pass from Esa Lindell.

Wyatt Johnston, Mikko Rantanen, and Colin Blackwell each had a goal and an assist and Lindell had two assists for the Stars (47-20-12), who have won three of the past four games. Jake Oettinger made 27 saves and the Stars extended their lead over the Wild for second in the Central Division to four points.

Kirill Kaprizov scored twice, Quinn Hughes had a goal and an assist, Mats Zuccarello had three assists, and Matt Boldy had two assists for the Wild (45-22-12), which snapped a four-game win streak. Filip Gustavsson made 15 saves.

The Stars and Wild will face each other in the first round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

Johnston gave the Stars a 1-0 lead at 4:26 in the first period when he flipped in a loose puck at the left post.

Quinn Hughes tied it 1-1 at 13:02, getting the puck back from Zuccarello as he crossed the blue line and beating Oettinger stick-side on a shot from the inside of the right face-off circle.

With the goal, Quinn Hughes broke the Wild franchise record for points by a defenseman in the regular season (53 points; five goals, 48 assists in 47 games since his trade from Vancouver on Dec. 12, 2025).

Kaprizov gave the Wild a 2-1 lead when he finished off a cross-ice pass on the back door on the power play at 19:44. He made it 3-1 at 6:39 of the second period when he punched in a rebound from the back side of the net on the power play.

Blackwell cut the lead to 3-2 at 8:03 on a shot from the high slot with Oettinger exiting the ice due to a delayed penalty call.

Cameron Hughes scored his first NHL goal to tie it, 3-3, at 16:16 when he punched in a rebound of a Blackwell shot five-hole on Gustavsson.

Ryan Hartman gave the Wild a 4-3 lead at 19:49 on a deflection in the slot on the power play.

Rantanen tied it 4-4 at 4:28 in the third period when Thomas Harley’s point shot deflected in off his skate.