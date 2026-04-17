Kings roster at a glance for Stanley Cup Playoffs

Andrei Kuzmenko (5-11, 200), Yakutsk, Russia: Kuzmenko has been listed as week to week since having knee surgery to repair a torn meniscus in February. The 30-year-old had 25 points (13 goals, 12 assists) in 52 games this season. Undrafted, the Kings acquired him from the Philadelphia Flyers on March 7, 2025.

Alex Laferriere (6-1, 205), Chatham, New Jersey: Playing on the second line, Laferriere had 44 points (21 goals, 23 assists) in 82 games, two points shy of the career-high 42 he had last season. The 24-year-old was a third-round pick (No. 83) by Los Angeles in the 2020 draft.

Scott Laughton (6-1, 190), Oakville, Ontario: The Kings’ third-line center, Laughton had eight points (eight goals, three assists) in 21 games with them after the 31-year-old was acquired from the Toronto Maple Leafs on March 6. He had 12 points (eight goals, four assists) in 43 games with the Maple Leafs this season.

Jeff Malott (6-5, 215), Burlington, Ontario: The left wing has been out with an undisclosed injury since April 9. Malott, 29, had nine points (three goals, six assists) in 58 games.

Trevor Moore (5-11, 195), Thousand Oaks, California: Another top-six veteran, Moore had 32 points (13 goals, 19 assists) in 69 games this season. The 31-year-old, who was undrafted, was acquired by the Kings from the Maple Leafs for Jack Campbell and Kyle Clifford on Feb. 5, 2020. He signed a five-year, $21 million contract ($4.2 million average annual value) with Los Angeles on Dec. 15, 2022.

Artemi Panarin (6-0, 176), Korkino, Russia: The Kings’ biggest acquisition this season, the forward was acquired from the New York Rangers for Liam Greentree and two conditional draft picks on Feb. 4. The 34-year-old, who’s playing left wing on the top line with Kopitar and Kempe, had 27 points (nine goals, 18 assists) in 26 games after the trade; he had 57 points (19 goals, 38 assists) in 52 games with the Rangers.

Alex Turcotte (5-11, 195), Elk Grove, Illinois: The bottom-six forward, who is out with an undisclosed injury, hasn’t played since April 1. Turcotte, 25, who was the No. 5 pick in the 2019 NHL Draft, had 14 points (three goals, 11 assists) in 62 games.

Taylor Ward (6-2, 215), Kelowna, British Columbia: An undrafted, free agent signing by the Kings on March 19, 2022, Ward had seven points (three goals, four assists) in 36 games in his rookie season. The 28-year-old has spent the bulk of his pro career with Ontario in the AHL.

Jared Wright (6-1, 178), Burnsville, Minnesota: Another rookie, Wright has gotten some time in the Kings’ bottom six. A sixth-round pick (No. 169) in the 2022 NHL Draft, the 23-year-old had four assists in 23 games.

DEFENSEMEN

Mikey Anderson (6-0, 195), Roseville, Minnesota: A steady presence on the Kings’ top defense pair, Anderson had 20 points (four goals, 16 assists) in 80 games, averaging 20:34 of ice time per game. The 26-year-old signed an eight-year, $33 million contract ($4.125 million AAV) with Los Angeles on Feb. 15, 2023.

Cody Ceci (6-3, 210), Ottawa, Ontario: The 32-year-old, who signed as a free agent on July 1, had made a few stops the past few seasons. He has 106 games of NHL playoff experience, including a trip to the Stanley Cup Final with the Edmonton Oilers in 2023-24 and the Western Conference Final with the Dallas Stars last season. He had nine points (one goal, eight assists) in 82 games.

Brandt Clarke (6-2, 200), Nepean, Ontario: Clarke had a career-high 40 points (eight goals, 32 assists) this season, the most among Kings defensemen. The 23-year-old, who was selected with the No. 8 pick in the 2021 draft, averaged 19:46 of ice time per game.

Drew Doughty (6-1, 210), London, Ontario: The top-pair defenseman is one of the cornerstones of the Kings, along with Kopitar. Doughty has played 18 NHL seasons, all with Los Angeles, who selected him with the No. 2 pick in the 2008 NHL Draft. The 36-year-old has 709 points (165 goals, 544 assists) in 1,279 games, including 22 points (five goals, 18 assists) in 72 games this season. He won the Cup with the Kings in 2012 and 2014 and the Norris Trophy as the League’s top defenseman in 2015-16. Doughty still logs heavy minutes, averaging 23:05 during the regular season.