Kings roster at a glance for Stanley Cup Playoffs

Kopitar, Doughty, Panarin look to get past 1st round

Kings-celebrate

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By NHL.com
@NHLMedia

The Los Angeles Kings (35-27-20) qualified for the Stanley Cup Playoffs for a fifth straight season. They lost to the Edmonton Oilers in the Western Conference First Round in each of the previous four seasons. Los Angeles won the Stanley Cup in 2012 and 2014. 

Here is the Kings roster at a glance:

FORWARDS

Joel Armia (6-foot-3, 215 pounds), Pori, Finland: The bottom-six left wing helped provide secondary scoring during the regular season; he had 25 points (13 goals, 12 assists) in 67 games. The 32-year-old signed as an unrestricted free agent on July 1, 2025, after playing the previous seven seasons with the Montreal Canadiens. 

Quinton Byfield (6-5, 230), Newmarket, Ontario: The No. 2 pick by the Kings in the 2020 NHL Draft, Byfield has steadily developed to become their No. 2 center. The 23-year-old had 49 points (24 goals, 25 assists) in 79 games this season.

Kevin Fiala (6-0, 205), St. Gallen, Switzerland: Fiala has been out since Feb. 13, when he sustained fractures in his lower left leg while playing for Team Switzerland in a 5-1 loss to Team Canada during the 2026 Winter Olympics. Fiala will be reevaluated at the end of the regular season. If the 29-year-old can return, it would be a boost for Los Angeles; he had 40 points (18 goals, 22 assists) in 56 games.

Samuel Helenius (6-6, 225), Dallas, Texas: The fourth-line center is in his second season with the Kings and had nine points (five goals, four assists) in 53 games. The 23-year-old was a second-round pick (No. 59) at the 2021 NHL Draft.

Mathieu Joseph (6-1, 189), Laval, Quebec: Joseph signed with Los Angeles for the remainder of this season on March 6 and was held off the score sheet in 12 games. The signing came one day after Joseph was placed on unconditional waivers by the St. Louis Blues for the purpose of terminating the four-year contract he signed with the Ottawa Senators on July 28, 2022. The 29-year-old won the Stanley Cup with the Tampa Bay Lightning in 2020 and 2021. 

Adrian Kempe (6-2, 205), Kramfors, Sweden: The first-line right wing had 73 points (36 goals, 37 assists) in 81 games, second on the Kings to Artemi Panarin. Kempe signed an eight-year, $85 million contract ($10.6 million average annual value) with Los Angeles on Nov. 17. The 29-year-old was a first-round pick (No. 29) in the 2014 NHL Draft.

Anze Kopitar (6-3, 225), Jesenice, Slovenia: It’s been a tremendous 20-year career for Kopitar, who will be retiring at the end of this season regardless of postseason outcome. He became the Kings’ all-time leading scorer on March 14, when he passed Marcel Dionne, who had 1,307 points with Los Angeles. Kopitar had 1,315 points (452 goals, 863 assists) in 1,519 career games, all with the Kings. The 38-year-old, who won the Stanley Cup with them in 2012 and 2014, had 38 points (12 goals, 26 assists) in 67 games this season.

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Andrei Kuzmenko (5-11, 200), Yakutsk, Russia: Kuzmenko has been listed as week to week since having knee surgery to repair a torn meniscus in February. The 30-year-old had 25 points (13 goals, 12 assists) in 52 games this season. Undrafted, the Kings acquired him from the Philadelphia Flyers on March 7, 2025.

Alex Laferriere (6-1, 205), Chatham, New Jersey: Playing on the second line, Laferriere had 44 points (21 goals, 23 assists) in 82 games, two points shy of the career-high 42 he had last season. The 24-year-old was a third-round pick (No. 83) by Los Angeles in the 2020 draft. 

Scott Laughton (6-1, 190), Oakville, Ontario: The Kings’ third-line center, Laughton had eight points (eight goals, three assists) in 21 games with them after the 31-year-old was acquired from the Toronto Maple Leafs on March 6. He had 12 points (eight goals, four assists) in 43 games with the Maple Leafs this season.

Jeff Malott (6-5, 215), Burlington, Ontario: The left wing has been out with an undisclosed injury since April 9. Malott, 29, had nine points (three goals, six assists) in 58 games.

Trevor Moore (5-11, 195), Thousand Oaks, California: Another top-six veteran, Moore had 32 points (13 goals, 19 assists) in 69 games this season. The 31-year-old, who was undrafted, was acquired by the Kings from the Maple Leafs for Jack Campbell and Kyle Clifford on Feb. 5, 2020. He signed a five-year, $21 million contract ($4.2 million average annual value) with Los Angeles on Dec. 15, 2022.

Artemi Panarin (6-0, 176), Korkino, Russia: The Kings’ biggest acquisition this season, the forward was acquired from the New York Rangers for Liam Greentree and two conditional draft picks on Feb. 4. The 34-year-old, who’s playing left wing on the top line with Kopitar and Kempe, had 27 points (nine goals, 18 assists) in 26 games after the trade; he had 57 points (19 goals, 38 assists) in 52 games with the Rangers. 

Alex Turcotte (5-11, 195), Elk Grove, Illinois: The bottom-six forward, who is out with an undisclosed injury, hasn’t played since April 1. Turcotte, 25, who was the No. 5 pick in the 2019 NHL Draft, had 14 points (three goals, 11 assists) in 62 games. 

Taylor Ward (6-2, 215), Kelowna, British Columbia: An undrafted, free agent signing by the Kings on March 19, 2022, Ward had seven points (three goals, four assists) in 36 games in his rookie season. The 28-year-old has spent the bulk of his pro career with Ontario in the AHL.

Jared Wright (6-1, 178), Burnsville, Minnesota: Another rookie, Wright has gotten some time in the Kings’ bottom six. A sixth-round pick (No. 169) in the 2022 NHL Draft, the 23-year-old had four assists in 23 games. 

DEFENSEMEN

Mikey Anderson (6-0, 195), Roseville, Minnesota: A steady presence on the Kings’ top defense pair, Anderson had 20 points (four goals, 16 assists) in 80 games, averaging 20:34 of ice time per game. The 26-year-old signed an eight-year, $33 million contract ($4.125 million AAV) with Los Angeles on Feb. 15, 2023.

Cody Ceci (6-3, 210), Ottawa, Ontario: The 32-year-old, who signed as a free agent on July 1, had made a few stops the past few seasons. He has 106 games of NHL playoff experience, including a trip to the Stanley Cup Final with the Edmonton Oilers in 2023-24 and the Western Conference Final with the Dallas Stars last season. He had nine points (one goal, eight assists) in 82 games. 

Brandt Clarke (6-2, 200), Nepean, Ontario: Clarke had a career-high 40 points (eight goals, 32 assists) this season, the most among Kings defensemen. The 23-year-old, who was selected with the No. 8 pick in the 2021 draft, averaged 19:46 of ice time per game.

Drew Doughty (6-1, 210), London, Ontario: The top-pair defenseman is one of the cornerstones of the Kings, along with Kopitar. Doughty has played 18 NHL seasons, all with Los Angeles, who selected him with the No. 2 pick in the 2008 NHL Draft. The 36-year-old has 709 points (165 goals, 544 assists) in 1,279 games, including 22 points (five goals, 18 assists) in 72 games this season. He won the Cup with the Kings in 2012 and 2014 and the Norris Trophy as the League’s top defenseman in 2015-16. Doughty still logs heavy minutes, averaging 23:05 during the regular season.

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Brian Dumoulin (6-4, 215), Biddeford, Maine: Another veteran on the blue line with Stanley Cup experience (he won it with the Pittsburgh Penguins in 2016 and 2017), Dumoulin, 34, had 17 points (two goals, 15 assists) in 82 games this season. A second-round pick (No. 51) by the Carolina Hurricanes in the 2009 NHL Draft, Dumoulin signed a three-year, $12 million contract ($4 million AAV) with the Kings on July 1, 2025. 

Joel Edmundson (6-5, 220), Brandon, Manitoba: Signed to a four-year, $15.4 million contract ($3.85 million AAV) on July 1, 2025, Edmundson had 23 points (two goals, 21 assists) in 82 games. He’s another veteran with Stanley Cup pedigree; the 32-year-old won it with the Blues in 2019.

Jacob Moverare (6-3, 205), Ostersund, Sweden: The 27-year-old played a career-high 49 games in 2024-25 but was limited to 15 this season and was held without a point. Moverare was a fourth-round pick (No. 112) by the Kings in the 2016 NHL Draft.

GOALTENDERS

Anton Forsberg (6-3, 200), Harnosand, Sweden: Forsberg signed with the Kings on July 1, 2025, after playing 142 games over the previous four seasons with the Senators. The 33-year-old went 16-12-5 with a 2.57 goals-against average, .910 save percentage and three shutouts in 35 games (30 starts). He has never played in the postseason. 

Darcy Kuemper (6-5, 215), Saskatoon, Saskatchewan: Kuemper received the bulk of the starts this season in his second stint with the Kings (2017-18). The 35-year-old went 19-14-15 with a 2.78 GAA, .891 save percentage and three shutouts in 50 starts. He’s 19-14-0 with a 2.89 GAA, .904 save percentage and two shutouts in 40 playoff games (36 starts) and helped the Colorado Avalanche win the Cup in 2022.

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