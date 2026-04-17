Kopitar eager to lead one last Stanley Cup run with Kings 

LOS ANGELES -- On April 2, with the Los Angeles Kings on the wrong side of the Stanley Cup Playoffs demarcation line and the end of his NHL career looming sooner than he would have liked, Anze Kopitar made a declaration.
“I don’t plan on just playing seven more games,” the Kings captain said following a 5-4 shootout loss to the Nashville Predators, one of the teams that was jockeying with Los Angeles for the last spot into the playoffs from the Western Conference.
Kopitar’s statement would prove prophetic, with the 38-year-old center’s pending retirement delayed until at least the end of a Western Conference First Round series against the Colorado Avalanche after the Kings closed the regular season on a 5-1-1 surge led by his presence and play.