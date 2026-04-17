Avalanche roster at a glance for Stanley Cup Playoffs

FORWARDS

Zakhar Bardakov (6-foot-2, 198), Berdsk, Russia: A seventh-round pick (No. 203) of the New Jersey Devils in the 2021 NHL Draft, Bardakov was acquired by Colorado for Kurtis MacDermid on March 1, 2024. The 25-year-old made his NHL debut with the Avalanche on Oct. 18 and had 10 points (one goal, nine assists) in 60 games this season.

Ross Colton (6-0, 194), Robbinsville, New Jersey: A 2021 Stanley Cup winner with the Tampa Bay Lightning, Colton has been a depth-scoring contributor for the Avalanche since they traded for him June 28, 2023. The 29-year-old has 24 points (nine goals, 15 assists) in 73 games.

Jack Drury (5-11, 186), New York, New York: The 26-year-old was acquired with Martin Necas in a three-team trade involving the Carolina Hurricanes and Chicago Blackhawks that sent Mikko Rantanen and Taylor Hall to Carolina on Jan. 24, 2025. As a fourth-line center, Drury had 27 points (10 goals, 17 assists) in 82 games, tying the NHL career high he had for the Hurricanes in 2023-24.

Nazem Kadri (6-0, 185), London, Ontario: He was a big part of the Avalanche's run to the Cup in 2022 and is back after they acquired him from the Calgary Flames before the NHL Trade Deadline on March 6. The 35-year-old played some left wing this season while the Avalanche were dealing with injuries but is back at center on the third line. He had nine points (four goals, five assists) in 16 games with the Avalanche.

Parker Kelly (6-1, 185), Camrose, Alberta: The 26-year-old has added good supplemental scoring (35 points; 21 goals, 14 assists) as part of their bottom six. Undrafted, Kelly played 177 games in four seasons with the Ottawa Senators before signing with the Avalanche on July 1, 2024.

Joel Kiviranta (5-11, 185), Vantaa, Finland: The 30-year-old, who first signed as a free agent with the Avalanche on Nov. 12, 2023, signed a one-year contract Nov. 12 of that year. He had nine points (three goals, six assists) in 51 games. He helped Team Finland win bronze at the 2026 Winter Olympics.

Gabriel Landeskog (6-1, 215), Stockholm, Sweden: The heart and soul of the Avalanche since debuting in 2011-12, the 33-year-old has been their captain since Sept. 4, 2012, when he was the youngest in NHL history at the time to hold the title (19 years, 286 days). The No. 2 pick in the 2011 NHL Draft won the 2012 Calder Trophy voted as the NHL rookie of the year and the Cup with the Avalanche in 2022. Landeskog has had his share of injuries, missing three full regular seasons from 2022-25 because of problems with his right knee and had multiple surgeries including a cartilage transplant May 10, 2023. The second-line left wing had 35 points (14 goals, 21 assists) in 60 games this season.