Hurricanes cruise past Canadiens in Game 5 to reach Stanley Cup Final

Hall, Stankoven each has 3 points for Carolina, which is in title round for 1st time since 2006

Canadiens at Hurricanes | Game 5 | Recap

By Kurt Dusterberg
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

RALEIGH, N.C. -- Taylor Hall and Logan Stankoven each had a goal and two assists, and the Carolina Hurricanes advanced to the Stanley Cup Final with a 6-1 win against the Montreal Canadiens in Game 5 of the Eastern Conference Final at Lenovo Center on Friday.

The Hurricanes will host the Vegas Golden Knights in Game 1 on Tuesday (8 p.m. ET; ABC, SN, CBC, TVAS).

Jackson Blake and Seth Jarvis each had a goal and an assist, and Frederik Andersen made 23 saves for the Hurricanes, the No. 1 seed in the Metropolitan Division and the East.

Carolina is back in the Final for the first time since winning the Stanley Cup with a seven-game victory against the Edmonton Oilers in 2006. 

The Hurricanes have won four in a row after a 6-2 loss in Game 1 and are 12-1 in the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

Cole Caufield scored for the Canadiens, the No. 3 seed in the Atlantic Division. Jakub Dobes made 24 saves.

Hall gave Carolina a 1-0 lead at 9:17 of the first period. Dobes made a left pad save on Logan Stankoven as he cut to the net from the left face-off circle, but Hall jammed the rebound into the net.

Stankoven pushed it to 2-0 at 15:12. Hall held off Montreal defenseman Mike Matheson behind the net and passed into the right circle to Stankoven, who scored from the dot on a snap shot over Dobes’ left shoulder for his ninth goal of the playoffs.

Eric Robinson then made it 3-0 on a breakaway at 16:52. He took a flip pass from William Carrier in the neutral zone before settling the puck on his backhand and scoring through the five-hole.

Carolina extended the margin to 4-0 at 7:19 of the second period. Dobes stopped Hall on a drive to the net, but Blake scored on the rebound. The play started when Hall forced a turnover in the defensive zone before skating the puck through the neutral zone off a pass from Stankoven.

Shayne Gostisbehere’s power-play goal gave Carolina a 5-0 lead at 18:02. He scored at the back door off a pass across the low slot from Jarvis.

Caufield scored from between the circles on the man-advantage to cut it to 5-1 at 10:50, and Jarvis scored an empty-net goal at 16:19 for the 6-1 final.

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