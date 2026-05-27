Golden Knights GM says Vegas doesn’t ‘need to apologize’ for decisions made en route to Cup Final

There was a lot of talk about the timing of Cassidy’s dismissal, what with it being so close to the postseason. Why make the move that late in the season?

“I think I said at the time, we were in first place for 65 days or something like that this year, and we had fallen to second, then we'd fallen into third, and suddenly there's a real possibility that we would miss the playoffs if we didn't start winning. When you look at it in hindsight, with (the Los Angeles Kings) finishing as strongly as they did, and Nashville having a pretty good finish as well, who knows, we might not have made the playoffs. That was just the reality of the situation that we were looking at at the time, and that was why we just felt that we immediately had make the change when we did. That doesn’t take away from our respect for Bruce. He won a Cup here. We know what he did for the franchise. It was just time.”

Why John Tortorella?

“To be honest, I was looking at it through the lens of who was a Rick Bowness-type guy out there because of the immediate impact Rick had when he took over Columbus earlier in the season. And for what we were looking for, I thought that his enthusiasm and passion would be well received. I think he’s a guy that's very comfortable in his own skin, and was going to come in and get settled in and adjusted right away, which he certainly did. We thought that he could provide a boost. That's really what it came down to. And he was eager to take the opportunity. And he's certainly done a great job.”

Looking at the big picture, three Stanley Cup Final appearances in the first nine seasons of a franchise. … How do you view that accomplishment as a whole?

“Well, there’s still work to do right now. But it's a great accomplishment. And it's interesting, the different things that you remember. When we went to the Final the first time in 2018 after beating a very good Winnipeg Jets team, for (then-GM) George McPhee, who was as good an NHL executive as there's ever been, it was his first time back to the Final in something like 20 years. It just sort of resonated with me in that moment how hard it is to do. And we've done it three times. And it's interesting. We did it in Year 1, Year 6, and Year 9, so it's not like we had sort of one flush of players where we went three times in a row, or three times in four years. We had three different teams in 2018, 2023 and now this one. Three different rosters. So I think that sort of speaks to the great job that our scouting staff does. It speaks to the mindset and the decision-making processes that we use when we build our teams. And in the moment, this current one seems like such a great accomplishment based on the team that we just beat in Colorado.”