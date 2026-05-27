Golden Knights GM says Vegas doesn’t ‘need to apologize’ for decisions made en route to Cup Final

But with winning has come no shortage of criticism, whether it’s about messy divorces with popular players like Marc-Andre Fleury in 2021, firing Stanley Cup-winning coach Bruce Cassidy and replacing him with John Tortorella with just eight games to go this regular season on March 27, not giving interested teams permission to speak to Cassidy until after the Stanley Cup Playoffs, or the lack of postgame media availability with Tortorella and most players after eliminating the Anaheim Ducks in the Western Conference Second Round, which McCrimmon admitted “we were wrong about.”
Cue the talk about being the villains of the NHL.
“Well, that's certainly the narrative, and it's almost like people aren't anxious to give us any credit for doing a really good job,” McCrimmon said.
“Initially it was because the expansion rules were allegedly so favorable and that’s why some said we had early success with the franchise. Then it was because we cheat. We use (long-term injured reserve) to build our team. Then it's, you know, who knows what the next reasons are, right?
“But I think that for us, we just really stay committed to trying to do the job with our team. You’ve got to make a lot of good decisions. Not just making a hard decision, a bold decision. You’ve got to make good decisions. And we think that we do that.
“And in terms of the ‘ruthlessness,’ we treat our players fantastic. And the organization is as good as there is in the National Hockey League. Players appreciate management trying to build a championship team. That's what players want. They want to win.
“I don't think there's anyone in our locker room that would refer to us that way. It's all from outside the organization.”
What isn't debatable is how impressive the Golden Knights are playing right now in an attempt to win their second Stanley Cup championship in four seasons, the franchise’s first one coming in 2023. As Avalanche coach Jared Bednar so accurately put it during his series-ending press conference: “We ran into a buzzsaw.”
In an exclusive interview with NHL.com one day after Vegas eliminated Colorado, McCrimmon elaborated on a wide range of topics including Tortorella’s hiring, the success of the franchise in the past decade, and what lies ahead.