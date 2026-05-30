Hurricanes storm through Eastern Conference to reach Stanley Cup Final

Like in their 4-0 win in Game 4 on Thursday, the Hurricanes jumped out to a 3-0 lead in the first period and rolled from there. Hall gave Carolina a 1-0 lead by jamming in Stankoven’s rebound in front at 9:17. Hall then set up Stankoven for a shot from the right circle that beat Canadiens goalie Jakub Dobes high to the short side to make it 2-0 at 15:12 of the first.

Eric Robinson beat Dobes between the pads on a breakaway 1:40 later to increase the Hurricanes’ lead to 3-0 at 16:52. Blake and Shayne Gostisbehere scored in the second period to make it 5-0 and turn the third period into an extended celebration for the Hurricanes fans, who mocked the Canadiens by singing “Ole, Ole, Ole” before chanting “We want the Cup!”

The fun paused briefly when Cole Caufield spoiled Andersen’s bid for his second consecutive shutout with a power-play goal at 10:50 before the crowd responded by saluting Andersen with chants of “Freddie! Freddie!”

Seth Jarvis’ empty-net goal with 3:41 remaining set off another celebration and the countdown to what comes next.

“It's something you dream about as a kid,” Martinook said. “You get a chance to play to win the Stanley Cup and I think every kid in this locker room dreamed about doing that. I played on the outdoor rink and when I'd win a game, it was you were winning the Stanley Cup. So, now I’ve got a chance to actually win it.”

Having played in the Stanley Cup Final three times as a player – losing with the Philadelphia Flyers to the Detroit Red Wings in 1997 and with the Hurricanes against the Red Wings in 2002 before finally winning in 2006 -- Brind’Amour has a special appreciation for what it’s taken to get to this point as a coach with Staal, Aho, Martinook, Svechnikov and Slavin.

“As a coach, to watch these guys every day, and there's nobody luckier than me to have these guys the way they approach their business on a daily basis, not just now; it's for eight years,” said Brind’Amour, who became the first to reach the Stanley Cup Final as captain and coach of the same team during the expansion era (post 1968). “And it's been longer because I was assistant coach here for a long time with these guys and I've seen them grow into the great players, but unbelievable people. So, real happy for them.”