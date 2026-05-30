Canadiens lose East Final, home struggles, power play among factors

3. Too much hockey

The Canadiens played 19 postseason games before being eliminated, seven of which went to overtime. The Hurricanes played 13 to get to the Stanley Cup Final, their only loss in Game 1 of the conference final. The long layoff hurt Carolina in that game but helped as the series advanced.

Carolina's top players were fresh and Montreal's big guns were starting to wear down after playing 19 games in 41 days and never having more than two days off. There are six Canadiens players among the top eight in total time on ice leaders for the postseason, topped by defenseman Lane Hutson, who played 483:36.

Plus, goalie Jakub Dobes played each of those 19 games, a workload the rookie goalie had never experienced.

4. Space at a premium

The Hurricanes took time and space away from the Canadiens all over the ice, but it was most telling when Montreal was on the attack.

In the 6-2 win in Game 1, the Canadiens scored four times in the first and had nine shots for the rest of the game as the Hurricanes started to find their footing. In Game 2, Montreal had 12 shots on goal. The next game, they had 13 shots; five in the first 40 minutes, and one each in the third period and in overtime. In Game 4, they had 18 shots, and just five in the first period. In the clinching game, Montreal had four shots in the first period; Carolina had three goals.

For the series, Montreal was outshot 167-89. After averaging 25.1 shots per game for its first 14 playoff games, the Canadiens managed 17.8 against the Hurricanes. That's a recipe for failure.

5. Chasing games

The Canadiens led for the final 55:56 of Game 1, but they never led again in the series.

While some of the series was played evenly as evidence by overtime being needed in Games 2 and 3, Montreal was chasing the game for long stretches as well.

Carolina scored first in each of the five games, putting the Canadiens on the back foot and forcing them to change their game plan to get back into the game. Montreal trailed for 95 minutes and 35 seconds from Carolina's first goal in Game 2 until the final whistle in Game 5.

That is an exhausting way to play hockey, especially against the top seed from the East.