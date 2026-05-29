Dorofeyev becoming 'high-stakes player' for Golden Knights

Dorofeyev, a native of Nizhny Tagil, Russia, was selected by Vegas in the third round (No. 79) of the 2019 NHL Draft. His breakout season came in 2024-25, his first full NHL season, when he scored 35 goals in 82 games, a marked improvement on the 13 he scored in 47 games the previous season. Thirteen of those goals came on the power play, by the way, an indication of his penchant for producing in man-advantage situations.
What makes him so effective, according to Golden Knights coach John Tortorella, is how he manages to maneuver himself into the right places at the right times, as cliche as that might sound.
“It seems like he’s beginning to be a high-stakes player, scoring big goals at big times,” Tortorella said during a press conference last week. “The puck follows him.
“I think he’s worked on his play away from the puck, which is imperative this time of year. I just think he has worked on his game, the puck has found him, and he has made big plays at big times.”
In Dorofeyev’s mind, he doesn’t care who on Vegas' roster makes those aforementioned “big plays” in the next couple of weeks. Just as long as they come.
“For me, every single guy on our team can step up and score a big goal for us,” he said. “That type of depth is really important, especially at this time of year.
“For me, everyone on this team has the (capability) to step up and make a difference at the right time.”