Dorofeyev becoming 'high-stakes player' for Golden Knights

Dorofeyev did just that during the regular season, too. He finished with 37 goals, more than household names like Leon Draisaitl of the Edmonton Oilers (35), Dylan Larkin of the Detroit Red Wings (34), Alex Ovechkin of the Washington Capitals (32), William Nylander of the Toronto Maple Leafs (30), Connor Bedard of the Chicago Blackhawks (30) and David Pastrnak of the Boston Bruins (29).

In the process, it’s on the man-advantage where he continues to excel. Dorofeyev finished second in the NHL in power-play goals (20) in the regular season, behind only Wyatt Johnston of the Dallas Stars (27). In the playoffs, he’s tied for the League lead (four) with teammate Mark Stone and Juraj Slafkovsky of the Montreal Canadiens.

Simply put, Dorofeyev might be one of the best, if not the best, goal-scorers very few talk about outside of Vegas. At least until the Final, where he’ll be able to showcase his finishing abilities on hockey’s biggest stage.

Not that he’ll be fazed by it, though. Not in the least. Stop by his cubicle in the Golden Knights' dressing room and you’ll be greeted by the smile of a kid who’s having a blast and living his dream.

“The biggest thing for me is I’m learning a lot of things from the boys,” he said. “That’s helped me on and off the ice as well. I’m just enjoying every single game and trying to do my best.”

All the while, he’s sponging whatever information and guidance he can get from those teammates who won the Cup with the Golden Knights in 2023.

“We’ve got a very experienced group of guys,” Dorofeyev said. “They know how to deal with every single situation no matter what is going on, whether it’s going our way or not going our way. They know how to handle pressure and it definitely has helped.”