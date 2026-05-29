Stone’s clutch gene sparking another run at Stanley Cup for Golden Knights

You don’t have to be a winner in the sport of hockey.

And that’s exactly what Stone is.

In the process, the Winnipeg native has shown that when the lights are the brightest, the stage is the biggest, the stakes are the highest, the only captain in the nine-year history of the Golden Knights franchise comes through at the most vital of times.

“I like to think I'm pretty smart out there,” he said. “I see my opportunities, and when I have an opportunity, I got a little bit in there to go.”

Especially when his team needs him the most.

Indeed, history shows that to be the case.

That was never more evident than on June 13, 2023, when he scored a hat trick to lead the Golden Knights to a 9-3 victory against the Florida Panthers in Game 5 of the Stanley Cup Final. When it was all over, when the final horn had sounded and the confetti had been released from the rafters, it was Stone, grinning from ear to ear, who was handed the Stanley Cup by NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman after Vegas had eliminated Florida 4-1 in the best-of-7 series.

Three years later, Stone’s clutch gene has been on display yet again. Thanks in part to that, he and the Golden Knights have punched their ticket to the Stanley Cup Final for the second time in four seasons and will play the winner of the Montreal Canadiens-Carolina Hurricanes Eastern Conference Final.

Consider how the captain helped get them there.

Coming off a five-game absence with a lower-body injury, Stone returned to the Golden Knights lineup for Game 3 of the Western Conference Final against the Colorado Avalanche Sunday. Vegas had impressively won the first two games of the series in Denver without him in the lineup but fell behind 3-0 in the first period.

Not quite the return he anticipated.

“We couldn’t have gotten off to a worse start,” he said. “But if you are going to get down by three goals, I guess it’s better that it happened early.”

That certainly was the case in this instance.

And it was Stone (who else?), who ignited the biggest comeback in Golden Knights’ postseason history.

Just 19 seconds into the second period, Stone’s power-play goal narrowed the Avalanche lead to 3-1 and ignited a run of five consecutive goals that resulted in a 5-3 win. It was the first time in the playoffs that the Golden Knights ever won a game in which they’d trailed by three or more goals, having previously gone 0-19 in those situations.