Winning Stanley Cup with Hurricanes would be ‘super special’ for Blake, father

As much as Blake wants to celebrate a championship with his dad, he also wants to win for veteran players looking to win for the first time. That includes Hall, who’s in his second season with the Hurricanes, as well as those who have been with Carolina for an extended time, including forwards Sebastian Aho (10 seasons) and Jordan Martinook (eight), defenseman Jaccob Slavin (11) and goalie Frederik Andersen (five).

Carolina is in the Cup Final for the first time since 2006, when it won its only championship. It has advanced to the Eastern Conference Final four times since Rod Brind’Amour took over as coach in 2018-19.

“Obviously, us young guys and the guys who are new to the Canes, we all want to win so bad,” Blake said. “But we want to do it for those guys who have been here -- guys who have been through the ups and downs here and have fallen short, have come close but fallen short.

“We want to do it for those guys because it means so much to them. They deserve it; they’ve done everything for the program and done everything for this organization. So, we’re going to work for those guys for sure.”

Jason Blake had 486 points (213 goals, 273 assists) in 871 regular-season games with the Los Angeles Kings, New York Islanders, Toronto Maple Leafs and Anaheim Ducks. He played 11 postseason games but never reached to the second round.

Watching his son get to this point has been incredibly special. It’s also kept him on edge.

“I thought playing was hard and I got to live out my dreams, but this is way, way, way more stressful, to watch your kid play,” he said with a laugh.

“It’s funny … I sit in the stands, and I have a buddy in Raleigh, and he comes to the games too. He’s a family friend of ours. He tries to talk to me during the game and he knows by now -- don’t even talk to me, don’t look at me. I’m watching the game. We can talk after the period. I don’t say much during the game, but my heart rate is about 200 and I’m on the edge of my seat the whole game. It’s almost like a workout, but it’s stressful. It’s way more stressful.”

If Jackson is feeling any stress on the ice, it hasn’t been evident. The 22-year-old may only have two NHL seasons under his belt, but he’s playing like a veteran. His coach and teammates especially admire his work ethic.