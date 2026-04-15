Hurricanes roster at a glance for Stanley Cup Playoffs

Taylor Hall (6-1, 210), Calgary, Alberta: The 34-year-old won the Hart Trophy as NHL most valuable player in 2017-18 while with the New Jersey Devils, but has reinvented himself as a valuable two-way presence. This season, his first full one with Carolina after a trade from the Chicago Blackhawks on Jan. 24, 2025, saw him total 48 points (18 goals, 30 assists) in 80 games, his highest output since a 61-point season with the Boston Bruins in 2021-22.
Mark Jankowski (6-4, 200), Hamilton, Ontario: The 31-year-old is with his fifth team since being selected by the Calgary Flames in the first round (No. 21) in the 2012 NHL Draft. He had 21 points (11 goals, 10 assists) in 68 games this season, his best offensive output since he had 32 points for the Flames in 2018-19.
Seth Jarvis (5-10, 180), Winnipeg, Manitoba: A first-round pick (No. 13) in the 2020 NHL Draft, the 24-year-old has turned into an offensive force for the Hurricanes. This season he had 66 points (32 goals, 34 assists) in 71 games, surpassing the 30-goal mark for the third straight season. He has played in 55 games in his first four postseasons and has 43 points (19 goals, 24 assists). He had 16 points (six goals, 10 assists) in 15 games last season in the playoffs. Jarvis also played for Canada when it won the championship at the 2025 4 Nations Face-Off and took home the silver medal at the 2026 Winter Olympics.
Jesperi Kotkaniemi (6-3, 212), Pori, Finland: Selected by the Montreal Canadiens with the No. 3 pick in the 2018 NHL Draft, he signed with the Hurricanes as a restricted free agent Sept. 5, 2021, making this transaction at the time the first successful offer sheet since 2007. The 25-year-old had nine points (two goals, seven assists) in 42 games this season.
Jordan Martinook (6-1, 208): Brandon, Manitoba: The 33-year-old plays the kind of physical, responsible game that is vital during the postseason. He has played in 76 postseason games, all with the Hurricanes, and has 33 points (eight goals, 25 assists). This season, his eighth with the Hurricanes since being acquired in a trade with the Arizona Coyotes on May 3, 2018, he had 29 points (12 goals, 17 assists) in 77 games.