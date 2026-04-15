Hurricanes roster at a glance for Stanley Cup Playoffs

Aho, Ehlers, Bussi lead Carolina into 8th straight postseason

Ehlers Bussi CAR

© Josh Lavallee/NHLI via Getty Images

By NHL.com
@NHLMedia

The Carolina Hurricanes enter the 2026 Stanley Cup Playoffs as the No. 1 seed after winning the Metropolitan Division. They went 53-22-7. The Hurricanes have been to the postseason eight straight seasons and have reached the conference final in two of the past three seasons, losing to the Florida Panthers each time. The Hurricanes won their only Cup in 2006, defeating the Edmonton Oilers in seven games. Rod Brind’Amour, now the coach, was the captain of that team.

Here is the 2026 Carolina Hurricanes roster at a glance:

FORWARDS

Sebastian Aho (6-foot, 189), Rauma, Finland: Aho is the fifth Finland-born player with at least 10 seasons of 20 goals, joining Teemu Selanne (17), Jari Kurri (13) and Aleksander Barkov (10). Aho had 80 points (27 goals, 53 assists) in 79 games this season. He also has 85 points (34 goals, 51 assists) in 89 Stanley Cup Playoff games. Aho played a pivotal role when Team Finland won the bronze medal at the 2026 Winter Olympics, leading the team with four goals.

Jackson Blake (5-11, 185), Fargo, North Dakota: In his second full NHL season, Blake reached 20 goals for the first time. He finished the season with 53 points (22 goals, 31 assists) in 81 games. Prior to reaching the NHL, he was one three finalists for the Hobey Baker Memorial Award in 2024 while at the University of North Dakota, along with Macklin Celebrini and Cutter Gauthier. That made Blake one half of the first father and son Hobey Baker finalists; Jason Blake was a finalist twice during his four seasons at North Dakota (1997, 1999).

William Carrier (6-2, 214), LaSalle, Quebec: The rugged forward is a Stanley Cup champion, winning it with the Vegas Golden Knights in 2023. He signed with the Hurricanes on July 1, 2024, and in his second season with Carolina, the 31-year-old had 18 points (seven goals, 11 assists) in 70 games. He has 96 games of experience in the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

Nicolas Deslauriers (6-1, 218), LaSalle, Quebec: Obtained in a trade with the Philadelphia Flyers on March 6, the 35-year-old was brought in to add some snarl and physicality to the lineup, especially against heavier teams. He had one assist in seven games following the trade. His average of 27.39 hits per 60 minutes of ice time is second in the NHL among players with at least 25 games.

Nikolaj Ehlers (6-foot, 168), Aalborg, Denmark: The 30-year-old was one of the jewels of the last offseason’s free-agent class, signing a six-year contract July 3 after spending his first 10 NHL seasons with the Winnipeg Jets, who selected him in the first round (No. 9) of the 2014 NHL Draft. He had 71 points (26 goals, 45 assists) in 82 games this season and his two-way game is tailor-made for the playoffs. He had seven points (five goals, two assists) in eight playoff games with Winnipeg last season. Ehlers has 591 points (251 goals, 340 assists) in 756 regular-season games, the most by a Denmark-born NHL player. He had three points (one goal, two assists) in four games for Denmark at the 2026 Winter Olympics.

CAR@PHI: Ehlers fires PPG in from sharp angle

Taylor Hall (6-1, 210), Calgary, Alberta: The 34-year-old won the Hart Trophy as NHL most valuable player in 2017-18 while with the New Jersey Devils, but has reinvented himself as a valuable two-way presence. This season, his first full one with Carolina after a trade from the Chicago Blackhawks on Jan. 24, 2025, saw him total 48 points (18 goals, 30 assists) in 80 games, his highest output since a 61-point season with the Boston Bruins in 2021-22.

Mark Jankowski (6-4, 200), Hamilton, Ontario: The 31-year-old is with his fifth team since being selected by the Calgary Flames in the first round (No. 21) in the 2012 NHL Draft. He had 21 points (11 goals, 10 assists) in 68 games this season, his best offensive output since he had 32 points for the Flames in 2018-19.

Seth Jarvis (5-10, 180), Winnipeg, Manitoba: A first-round pick (No. 13) in the 2020 NHL Draft, the 24-year-old has turned into an offensive force for the Hurricanes. This season he had 66 points (32 goals, 34 assists) in 71 games, surpassing the 30-goal mark for the third straight season. He has played in 55 games in his first four postseasons and has 43 points (19 goals, 24 assists). He had 16 points (six goals, 10 assists) in 15 games last season in the playoffs. Jarvis also played for Canada when it won the championship at the 2025 4 Nations Face-Off and took home the silver medal at the 2026 Winter Olympics.

Jesperi Kotkaniemi (6-3, 212), Pori, Finland: Selected by the Montreal Canadiens with the No. 3 pick in the 2018 NHL Draft, he signed with the Hurricanes as a restricted free agent Sept. 5, 2021, making this transaction at the time the first successful offer sheet since 2007. The 25-year-old had nine points (two goals, seven assists) in 42 games this season.

Jordan Martinook (6-1, 208): Brandon, Manitoba: The 33-year-old plays the kind of physical, responsible game that is vital during the postseason. He has played in 76 postseason games, all with the Hurricanes, and has 33 points (eight goals, 25 assists). This season, his eighth with the Hurricanes since being acquired in a trade with the Arizona Coyotes on May 3, 2018, he had 29 points (12 goals, 17 assists) in 77 games.

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Eric Robinson (6-2, 220), Bellmawr, New Jersey: The 30-year-old plays a bottom-six role, something he has excelled at in his two seasons with the Hurricanes since signing as a free agent July 1, 2024. Undrafted after playing for Princeton University, Robinson had 18 points (12 goals, six assists) in 67 games this season.

Jordan Staal (6-4, 220), Thunder Bay, Ontario: The 37-year-old remains a vital component for the Hurricanes in his 20th NHL season, since being selected by the Pittsburgh Penguins with the No. 2 pick of the 2006 NHL Draft. He won the Stanley Cup with the Penguins in 2009, and was traded to the Hurricanes on June 22, 2012. During his 14 seasons with Carolina, Staal has transitioned from a top-six power center to a bottom-six presence. The captain remains invaluable to the Hurricanes, especially with his 162 games of experience in the Stanley Cup Playoffs, where he has 73 points (38 goals, 35 assists). He has played 1,403 regular-season games, the sixth-highest total among active players. This season, he had 36 points (20 goals, 156 assists) in 75 games.

Logan Stankoven (5-8, 165) Kamloops, British Columbia: The 23-year-old was the centerpiece of the return for the trade of forward Mikko Rantanen to the Dallas Stars on March 7, 2025. Selected by the Stars in the second round (No. 47) of the 2021 NHL Draft, Stankoven has played in the conference final in each of his first two seasons in the NHL. In 2023-24 he had eight points (three goals, five assists) in 19 playoff games with the Stars. He had eight points (five goals, three assists) in 15 playoff games last season with the Hurricanes. He had an NHL career-best 44 points (21 goals, 23 assists) in 81 games this season.

Andrei Svechnikov (6-3, 200), Barnaul, Russia: Svechnikov jumped right into the NHL after being selected with the No. 2 pick in the 2018 NHL Draft. He had 70 points (31 goals, 39 assists) in 79 games this season. The 26-year-old has played in 66 postseason games and has 48 points (23 goals, 25 assists). He scored eight goals in 15 games last season during Carolina's march to the Eastern Conference Final.

DEFENSEMEN

Jalen Chatfield (6-1, 209), Ypsilanti, Michigan: The 29-year-old has worked his way into being a reliable presence during his five seasons in Carolina, since signing as a free agent July 30, 2021. He had 17 points (two goals, 15 assists) and was a plus-17 in 72 games this season. He has played 35 postseason games in the past three seasons, totaling seven points (two goals, five assists).

Shayne Gostisbehere (5-11, 183), Pembroke Pines, Florida: The 32-year-old led Hurricanes defensemen with 50 points (13 goals, 37 assists) in 55 games this season. The first player born and raised in South Florida to reach the NHL, Gostisbehere is one of the keys to the Hurricanes' power play, with six goals and 17 points with the man-advantage.

CAR@CBJ: Gostisbehere scores PPG against Jet Greaves

K'Andre Miller (6-5, 210), St. Paul Minnesota: A first-round pick (No. 22) by the New York Rangers in the 2018 NHL Draft, Miller was traded to the Hurricanes on July 1. The 26-year-old had 37 points (eight goals, 29 assists) in 72 games, providing a dangerous left-shot defenseman who was part of the NHL All-Rookie Team in 2021.

Alexander Nikishin (6-3, 218), Orel, Russia: The 24-year-old is among the top rookies in the League this season, with 33 points (11 goals, 22 assists) in 81 games. A third-round pick (No. 69) in the 2020 NHL Draft, he made his NHL debut during the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs, getting into four games after his season in the Kontinental Hockey League ended.

Mike Reilly (6-2, 191), Glenview Illinois: The 32-year-old signed a one-year contract with Carolina on July 1. He has filled the role of seventh defenseman, with nine points (one goal, eight assists) and a plus-11 rating in 42 games. Carolina is Reilly's seventh NHL team in 11 seasons.

Jaccob Slavin (6-3, 207), Denver, Colorado: Limited by injuries to 39 games this season, Slavin is the glue that holds the blue line together. When healthy he had eight points (one goal, seven assists) in 21:19 of ice time. The 31-year-old is among the best defensive defensemen in the League and is asked to check the opposition's top line in most games. He had a star turn for the United States at the 2025 4 Nations Face-Off and followed that by winning gold with Team USA at the 2026 Winter Olympics. He was plus-4 in six games during that tournament.

Sean Walker (5-11, 191), Keswick, Ontario: The 31-year-old is paying huge dividends since signing as a free agent July 1, 2024. Walker, who got his start in the League with the Los Angeles Kings as an undrafted free agent out of Bowling Green State University, had an NHL career-best 31 points (eight goals, 21 assists) in 81 games.

GOALIES

Frederik Andersen (6-4, 229), Herning, Denmark: The 36-year-old has been with the Hurricanes since signing as a free agent July 28, 2021. After playing 52 games in 2021-22, Andersen has been limited by injuries to 107 games in four seasons since then. This season he was 16-14-5 with a 3.05 goals-against average and .874 save percentage in 35 games. He has 19 wins in 32 games during his three playoff runs with Carolina, including last season when he was 8-5 with a 2.02 GAA, .907 save percentage and two shutouts in 13 games. Andersen played three games for Denmark at the 2026 Winter Olympics.

Brandon Bussi (6-4, 218), Sound Beach, New York: The 27-year-old is one of the season’s most surprising stars. Claimed off waivers from the Florida Panthers on Oct. 5, he went 31-6-2 with a 2.47 GAA, .895 save percentage and two shutouts in 39 games in his first NHL season. The undrafted free agent initially signed with the Boston Bruins on March 30, 2022, after playing three seasons at the University of Western Michigan. After three seasons in the minors he signed with the Panthers on July 1, and when Florida put him on waivers, Carolina claimed him following an injury to goalie Pyotr Kochetkov, who has played nine games this season but none since Dec. 20.

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