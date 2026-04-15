Hurricanes roster at a glance for Stanley Cup Playoffs

FORWARDS

Sebastian Aho (6-foot, 189), Rauma, Finland: Aho is the fifth Finland-born player with at least 10 seasons of 20 goals, joining Teemu Selanne (17), Jari Kurri (13) and Aleksander Barkov (10). Aho had 80 points (27 goals, 53 assists) in 79 games this season. He also has 85 points (34 goals, 51 assists) in 89 Stanley Cup Playoff games. Aho played a pivotal role when Team Finland won the bronze medal at the 2026 Winter Olympics, leading the team with four goals.

Jackson Blake (5-11, 185), Fargo, North Dakota: In his second full NHL season, Blake reached 20 goals for the first time. He finished the season with 53 points (22 goals, 31 assists) in 81 games. Prior to reaching the NHL, he was one three finalists for the Hobey Baker Memorial Award in 2024 while at the University of North Dakota, along with Macklin Celebrini and Cutter Gauthier. That made Blake one half of the first father and son Hobey Baker finalists; Jason Blake was a finalist twice during his four seasons at North Dakota (1997, 1999).

William Carrier (6-2, 214), LaSalle, Quebec: The rugged forward is a Stanley Cup champion, winning it with the Vegas Golden Knights in 2023. He signed with the Hurricanes on July 1, 2024, and in his second season with Carolina, the 31-year-old had 18 points (seven goals, 11 assists) in 70 games. He has 96 games of experience in the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

Nicolas Deslauriers (6-1, 218), LaSalle, Quebec: Obtained in a trade with the Philadelphia Flyers on March 6, the 35-year-old was brought in to add some snarl and physicality to the lineup, especially against heavier teams. He had one assist in seven games following the trade. His average of 27.39 hits per 60 minutes of ice time is second in the NHL among players with at least 25 games.

Nikolaj Ehlers (6-foot, 168), Aalborg, Denmark: The 30-year-old was one of the jewels of the last offseason’s free-agent class, signing a six-year contract July 3 after spending his first 10 NHL seasons with the Winnipeg Jets, who selected him in the first round (No. 9) of the 2014 NHL Draft. He had 71 points (26 goals, 45 assists) in 82 games this season and his two-way game is tailor-made for the playoffs. He had seven points (five goals, two assists) in eight playoff games with Winnipeg last season. Ehlers has 591 points (251 goals, 340 assists) in 756 regular-season games, the most by a Denmark-born NHL player. He had three points (one goal, two assists) in four games for Denmark at the 2026 Winter Olympics.