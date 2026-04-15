Mailbag: Brind’Amour’s chances to win Jack Adams; Ovechkin’s future in NHL

If a team finished with the best record in their conference despite their top goal-scorer and defenseman missing significant time and not having a Hart or Vezina finalist on their roster, shouldn't that team's coach be given some consideration for Coach of the Year? -- @IronCaniac

Rod Brind'Amour should be given plenty of consideration for the Jack Adams Award as the League's top coach this season. Brind'Amour, the Carolina Hurricanes coach, should be given plenty of consideration most seasons; he's been that good for the Hurricanes since being hired prior to the 2018-19 season.

Brind'Amour won the Jack Adams Award in 2020-21, which was the shortened 56-game season because of scheduling complications in 2020 caused by the pandemic. But he hasn't been one of the top three finalists for the award at any other time, even though the Hurricanes have been arguably the most consistent team in the League in his eight seasons as coach, qualifying for the Stanley Cup Playoffs each season with the second-most points behind the Colorado Avalanche. Carolina has been remarkably consistent despite its only postseason award winners being Jaccob Slavin getting the Lady Byng Memorial Trophy for sportsmanship and gentlemanly conduct twice (2020-21, 2023-24), and Frederik Andersen and Antti Raanta sharing the William M. Jennings Award for fewest goals allowed in 2021-22.

The Hurricanes are no different this season than they've been in the past -- aggressive, offensive-minded, dominant with the puck, strong on special teams, suffocating defensively. It's almost as if their consistency has led to Brind'Amour being overlooked for the Jack Adams Award. It's not fair to him, but that's just the way it has been, and I don't expect him to be a finalist this season either with Lindy Ruff (Buffalo Sabres), Dan Muse (Pittsburgh Penguins) and Jon Cooper (Tampa Bay Lightning), Joel Quenneville (Anaheim Ducks), Jared Bednar (Avalanche), Marco Sturm (Boston Bruins) and Martin St. Louis (Montreal Canadiens) receiving more buzz for the award.

Ruff is the favorite this season, according to a vote of 16 NHL.com writers and editors. But the members of the NHL Broadcasters' Association who vote on the award should not forget about Brind'Amour when submitting their ballots.