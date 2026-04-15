Mailbag: Brind’Amour’s chances to win Jack Adams; Ovechkin’s future in NHL

Are we at the point where the honeymoon is officially over in Detroit for Steve Yzerman and does he deserve another year to try and figure it out? -- @MatthewWil5345
The honeymoon ended long before this season, but with the Detroit Red Wings missing the playoffs for a 10th straight season, it's fair to question everything in the organization, top to bottom, including Yzerman's role as general manager, and even his desire to want to stay in the role after yet another tough ending.
The concerning part for the Red Wings is it's been the same problem for three consecutive seasons. They’ve entered March in position to be the first wild card in the Eastern Conference, but were outside the playoff picture by April 1 each time.
In 2023-24, they had a .600 points percentage in 60 games through Feb. 28 (33-21-6). They went 3-9-2 in March (.286 points percentage) and missed the playoffs by the regulation wins tiebreaker, losing out to the Washington Capitals.
Last season, they had a .559 points percentage in 59 games through Feb. 28 (30-23-6). They went 4-10-0 in March (.286) and missed the playoffs by five points.
This season, Detroit was better through Feb. 28, a .617 points percentage in 60 games (34-20-6). It went 5-7-2 in March (.286) and again missed the playoffs.
Go back to 2022-23, the Red Wings were five points out of a playoff spot entering March, then went 5-9-1 that month and missed out by 12 points.
Could all of that be enough to force change at the top in Detroit? Yes.
Will it? Possibly, and it's fair to wonder if that will be Yzerman himself making that decision.
Each year he has put together a team that for three quarters of the season looks and plays like a playoff team, only to falter in March. Perhaps even Yzerman will say enough is enough. Or perhaps he won't be given the choice.