Thompson vs. Andersen goalie matchup in Eastern 2nd Round

Traffic and tips: The give-and-take downside of playing deeper in the crease and in a lower stance with active hands is the reliance on seeing the shot release to react and giving up more net when forced into blocking saves behind traffic. So it shouldn’t be a shock that screens played a direct role in 21 percent of tracked goals in the regular season, above the 15 percent average for the more than 8,500 goals tracked for this project since 2017. With Thompson typically at half to three-quarter depth in his crease rather than out near the edge, there is space high if shooters can get pucks up and on net through traffic, and holes for tips (19 goals) when he shifts or reaches.

Lateral and back: It should also be no surprise, given Thompson’s positioning and how it puts him in a better position to beat cross-ice passes, that his performance on plays across the slot line -- an imaginary demarcation dividing the ice, from the goal line to the top of the face-off circles -- is well above the tracked NHL average. He’s likely to get across even on one-timers, making it important to elevate above the pads to have a chance to score. But there is exposure created by his neutral approach to depth from a tendency to come across a bit flat with those movements and not always get the backside hip and shoulder squared. This leaves more room for shots back against the grain, which were a factor in 21 of the tracked goals.

Shoot high? Maybe not: Don’t be fooled by the highest numbers on the goal chart being in the top corners. Every shot is not tracked for this project, just the goals, so those aren’t indicative of a save percentage. Thompson’s good at keeping his hands active and his glove up, even with side-to-side movement, but that can lead to exposure above the leg pads and off the hips.

Dead-angle corners: It only cost him on a couple of goals during the season, but a tendency to sometimes leave his back leg drifting below the goal line when he uses a reverse-VH post integration can make it harder to push up to the crossbar on sharp-angle shots, and that can leave a small area above the short-side shoulder for a well-placed shot.

Win the scrambles: Thompson managed tough bounces in front of him well during the regular season with 18 percent of goals off broken plays, and that makes sense because where and how he plays means he rarely takes himself out of position, even in a scramble. But four of 11 (36.4 percent) playoff goals have come from those types of plays, and his depth can leave him a bit exposed high when those bounces end up on the sticks of unchecked opponents in tight.

Frederik Andersen

Carolina Hurricanes

The regular-season sample for Andersen is smaller because he missed almost three months recovering from knee injury that required surgery, and his exit after a crease collision with New Jersey Devils forward Timo Meier in Game 4 of the first round means there are questions about whether he’ll be ready to start against the Capitals. But playing 517 NHL games during 12 seasons means there shouldn’t be any questions about the tendencies within Andersen’s well-balanced game.