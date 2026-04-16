Senators roster at a glance for Stanley Cup Playoffs

FORWARDS

Michael Amadio (6-foot-1, 206 pounds), Sault Ste. Marie, Ontario: The third-line wing is in his second stint with Ottawa after playing five games with the Senators in 2020-21. Originally selected by the Los Angeles Kings in the third round (No. 90) of the 2014 NHL Draft, the 29-year-old an NHL career-high 35 points (15 goals, 20 assists) in 81 games this season. He won the Stanley Cup with Vegas in 2022.

Drake Batherson (6-3, 209), Fort Wayne, Indiana: The first-line wing, selected by Ottawa in the fourth round (No. 121) of the 2017 NHL Draft, Batherson, 27, had a career season with NHL highs of 32 goals and 71 points.

Nick Cousins (5-11, 191), Belleville, Ontario: A Stanley Cup champion with the Florida Panthers in 2024, the 32-year-old is in his 12th NHL season and second with Ottawa. A third-liner, he had 23 points (nine goals, 14 assists) in 81 games this season.

Dylan Cozens (6-3, 205), Whitehorse, Yukon Territory: Traded to the Senators by the Buffalo Sabres on March 7, 2025, the 25-year-old had a big season in Ottawa, with 59 points (28 goals, 31 assists) in 82 games and led the Senators with 13 power-play goals. The second-line center played in all 82 games in a season for the first time in his NHL career.

Lars Eller (6-2, 207), Rodovre, Denmark: The veteran fourth-line center brings experience and a winning pedigree to the Senators. A Stanley Cup champion with the Washington Capitals in 2018, the 36-year-old is a veteran of 1,184 regular-season games and 112 postseason games. In his first season with Ottawa after signing there as a free agent on July 1, Eller had 15 points (five goals, 10 assists) in 68 games.

Warren Foegele (6-2, 205), Markham, Ontario: Acquired by the Senators in a trade with the Los Angeles Kings on March 5, the 30-year-old had seven points (six goals, two assists) in 21 games with Ottawa.

Claude Giroux (5-11, 186), Hearst, Ontario: The 38-year-old is a veteran of 1,345 games, the second most among active players to never have won the Stanley Cup behind Brent Burns of the Colorado Avalanche. Signed as a free agent by the Senators on July 13, 2022, the former Philadelphia Flyers captain had 49 points (14 goals, 35 assists) in 82 games this season. He has 86 points (29 goals, 57 assists) in 101 postseason games with the Flyers, Florida Panthers and Senators.