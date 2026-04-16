Senators roster at a glance for Stanley Cup Playoffs

Tkachuk, Stutzle, Bathersson help fuel 2nd consecutive trip to playoffs

BTkachuk_Stutzle_Ullmark_celebrate

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By NHL.com
@NHLMedia

The Ottawa Senators enter the Stanley Cup Playoffs for the second straight season, going 44-27-11 to win the second wild card into the playoffs from the Eastern Conference. Prior to last season, they had not made the playoffs since 2016-17 when they reached the conference final, where they lost to the Pittsburgh Penguins in seven games. They lost to the Toronto Maple Leafs in six games in the first round last season. 

Here is the 2026 Ottawa Senators roster at a glance:

FORWARDS

Michael Amadio (6-foot-1, 206 pounds), Sault Ste. Marie, Ontario: The third-line wing is in his second stint with Ottawa after playing five games with the Senators in 2020-21. Originally selected by the Los Angeles Kings in the third round (No. 90) of the 2014 NHL Draft, the 29-year-old an NHL career-high 35 points (15 goals, 20 assists) in 81 games this season. He won the Stanley Cup with Vegas in 2022. 

Drake Batherson (6-3, 209), Fort Wayne, Indiana: The first-line wing, selected by Ottawa in the fourth round (No. 121) of the 2017 NHL Draft, Batherson, 27, had a career season with NHL highs of 32 goals and 71 points. 

Nick Cousins (5-11, 191), Belleville, Ontario: A Stanley Cup champion with the Florida Panthers in 2024, the 32-year-old is in his 12th NHL season and second with Ottawa. A third-liner, he had 23 points (nine goals, 14 assists) in 81 games this season. 

Dylan Cozens (6-3, 205), Whitehorse, Yukon Territory: Traded to the Senators by the Buffalo Sabres on March 7, 2025, the 25-year-old had a big season in Ottawa, with 59 points (28 goals, 31 assists) in 82 games and led the Senators with 13 power-play goals. The second-line center played in all 82 games in a season for the first time in his NHL career.

Lars Eller (6-2, 207), Rodovre, Denmark: The veteran fourth-line center brings experience and a winning pedigree to the Senators. A Stanley Cup champion with the Washington Capitals in 2018, the 36-year-old is a veteran of 1,184 regular-season games and 112 postseason games. In his first season with Ottawa after signing there as a free agent on July 1, Eller had 15 points (five goals, 10 assists) in 68 games. 

Warren Foegele (6-2, 205), Markham, Ontario: Acquired by the Senators in a trade with the Los Angeles Kings on March 5, the 30-year-old had seven points (six goals, two assists) in 21 games with Ottawa. 

Claude Giroux (5-11, 186), Hearst, Ontario: The 38-year-old is a veteran of 1,345 games, the second most among active players to never have won the Stanley Cup behind Brent Burns of the Colorado Avalanche. Signed as a free agent by the Senators on July 13, 2022, the former Philadelphia Flyers captain had 49 points (14 goals, 35 assists) in 82 games this season. He has  86 points (29 goals, 57 assists) in 101 postseason games with the Flyers, Florida Panthers and Senators.

TOR@OTT: Giroux backhands a rebound home for a 2-0 lead

Ridly Greig (6-0, 184), Lethbridge, Alberta: The 23-year-old had NHL career highs in points (35) this season and matched his season high in goals (13) in 77 games. A top-six wing, he was selected by Ottawa with the No. 28 pick in the 2020 NHL Draft. 

Stephen Halliday (6-4, 214), Ajax, Ontario: Selected by Ottawa in the fourth round (No. 104) of the 2022 NHL Draft, he had 11 points (four goals, seven assists) in 30 games this season, his first in the NHL. 

Kurtis MacDermid (6-5, 233), Quebec City: A physical presence for the Senators, MacDermid was traded to Ottawa by the New Jersey Devils on Oct. 3. He had one assist in 19 games and averaged 10.82 hits per 60 minutes. 

Shane Pinto (6-3, 206), Franklin Square, New York: In his sixth season with Ottawa, the 25-year-old had NHL career highs in goals (23), assists (23) and points (46) in 72 games. The third-line center was selected by the Senators with the No. 32 pick in the 2019 NHL Draft. 

Tim Stutzle (6-0, 187), Viersen, Germany: The No. 3 pick in the 2020 draft had 83 points (34 goals, 49 assists) in 80 games this season to lead Ottawa. The 24-year-old, who represented Germany at the 2026 Milano Cortina Olympics, had five game-winning goals this season, tied with Batherson for the team lead.

Brady Tkachuk (6-4, 226), Scottsdale, Arizona: The heart, soul, captain and face of the Senators, the 26-year-old had 59 points (22 goals, 37 assists) in 60 games this season. Tkachuk, selected by Ottawa with the No. 4 pick in the 2018 NHL Draft, sustained a wrist injury in the third game of the season, and missed six weeks before returning on Nov. 28. He is trying to follow the footsteps of his older brother Matthew Tkachuk, who won the Stanley Cup the past two seasons with the Florida Panthers. They won the gold medal together with Team USA in the Olympics.

NYI@OTT: Tkachuk jams it home with 13 seconds left in the 3rd

Fabian Zetterlund (5-11, 208), Karlstad, Sweden: The 26-year-old had 32 points (17 goals, 16 assists) in 82 games in his second season with Ottawa after arriving in a trade with the San Jose Sharks on March 7, 2025. 

DEFENSEMEN

Thomas Chabot (6-1, 200), Sainte-Marie, Quebec: The longest-tenured player on the team, Chabot was selected by Ottawa with the No. 18 pick in the 2015 NHL Draft. The 29-year-old recently returned to the lineup after missing eight games with a broken right arm and had 31 points (seven goals, 24 assists) in 57 games this season.

Cameron Crotty (6-3, 213), Ottawa, Ontario: The 26-year-old has seven games of NHL experience, including five this season, and got his first NHL point with an assist in a 6-2 win against the Tampa Bay Lightning on April 7. He signed as a free agent on Aug. 25.

Dennis Gilbert (6-2, 216), Buffalo, New York: Gilbert has played 12 games with the Senators during the past two seasons, including eight games this season and has one assist. The 29-year-old was acquired by Ottawa in a trade with the Philadelphia Flyers on Nov. 17 for defenseman Max Guenette.

Nick Jensen (6-0, 202), Rogers, Minnesota: Jensen was acquired on July 1, 2024, in the trade that sent defenseman Jakob Chychrun to the Washington Capitals. The 35-year-old had 17 points (four goals, 13 assists) in 61 games this season. 

Tyler Kleven (6-5, 225), Fargo, North Dakota: A second-round pick by Ottawa (No. 44) in the 2020 NHL Draft, the 24-year-old had a career high 18 points (three goals, 15 assists) in 70 games this season.

Nikolas Matinpalo (6-3, 213), Espoo, Finland: Signed as a free agent on May 25, Matinpalo had five assists in 50 games this season while playing steady minutes on the back end. The 27-year-old had a goal in five games to help Finland win bronze at the 2026 Olympics.

Jake Sanderson (6-2, 202), Whitefish, Montana: Sanderson led Ottawa with 24:50 of ice time per game and 128 blocked shots, while also leading all Senators defensemen with 54 points (14 goals, 40 assists) in 67 games. The 23-year-old, the No. 5 pick in the 2020 draft, also won gold with the United States at the 2026 Olympics, where he had two assists in six games.

OTT@CAR: Sanderson buries sizzling one-timer for PPG

Jordan Spence (5-11, 188), Manly, Australia: Spence had a career-high 31 points (seven goals, 23 assists) in 73 games this season with a plus-15 rating. The 25-year-old, acquired in a trade with the Los Angeles Kings on June 28, has 13 games of playoff experience, all with Los Angeles.

Lassi Thomson (6-0, 195), Tampere, Finland: Selected by Ottawa with the No. 19 pick in the 2019 draft, Thomson was put on waivers and claimed by the Anaheim Ducks on Oct. 1, 2023, before Ottawa reclaimed him off waivers eight days later. The 25-year-old had three assists in 11 games this season. 

Carter Yakemchuk (6-3, 219), Fort McMurray, Alberta: The No. 7 pick in the 2024 NHL Draft had a goal and an assist in his NHL debut, a 3-2 win at the Detroit Red Wings on March 24, but played four games before missing time with a concussion. The 20-year-old is playing with Belleville of the American Hockey League but could be recalled before the playoffs.

Artem Zub (6-3, 201), Khabarovsk, Russia: The rugged defenseman had 120 blocked shots and 66 hits and was a huge part of the penalty kill, averaging 2:51 of short-handed ice time per game. The 30-year-old was signed by Ottawa as an undrafted free agent on May 1, 2020, and had an NHL career-high 30 points (five goals, 25 assists) in 80 games this season.

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GOALIES

Leevi Merilainen (6-2, 196), Oulu, Finland: The 23-year-old, in his third season with Ottawa, appeared in an NHL career-high 20 games, going 8-10-1 with a 3.51 goals-against average and .860 save percentage. He has never played in the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

James Reimer (6-2, 200), Morweena, Manitoba: The 38-year-old signed with the Senators on Jan. 12 after a successful showing with Team Canada at the Spengler Cup. On his eighth team since entering the NHL with the Maple Leafs in 2010-11, Reimer went 7-4-2 with a 2.42 GAA, .886 save percentage and one shutout in 13 games (12 starts). 

Linus Ullmark (6-4, 223) Lugnvik, Sweden: Acquired in a trade with the Boston Bruins on June 24, 2024, Ullmark has led the Senators to the playoffs each season. The 32-year-old played in an NHL career high-tying 49 games, going 28-12-8 with a 2.73 GAA, .891 save percentage and three shutouts this season. The winner of the Vezina Trophy, voted as the League's top goalie in 2022-23, Ullmark has won five of 15 starts in the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

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