3 Things to Watch: Sabres at Canadiens, Game 4 of Eastern 2nd Round

MONTREAL -- The Buffalo Sabres will make a change in goal and start Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen against the Montreal Canadiens in Game 4 of the Eastern Conference Second Round at Bell Centre on Tuesday.

Alex Lyon started the previous seven games after replacing Luukkonen in Game 2 of the first round against the Boston Bruins on April 21. He allowed five goals on 36 shots in Buffalo's 6-2 loss in Game 3 on Sunday.

Other potential lineup changes are Luke Schenn in for Logan Stanley on defense and Konsta Helenius for Sam Carrick at forward.

The Sabres will face another vocal and energized crowd, but it's the way they've played in consecutive losses that had Ruff considering adjustments ahead of Game 4.

"You've just got to stay patient and stay ready," said Schenn, who hasn't played since April 15. "It happened in my first year (with the Tampa Bay Lightning), for sure. I don't think I played at all in the first series, so, yeah, work with the coaches, work with the extras and keep yourself as ready as you can."

The Canadiens are looking to try to continue the run that's seen them use their speed and skill to score 11 goals in their two wins.

"Obviously, huge, big learning process for this young team, but also we know we can do it," forward Phillip Danault said. "It's a big game. We know they're going to come out hard, and we've got a big chance to go 3-1, so it should be a big one for all of us."

Montreal could become the first team to take a 3-1 lead in a best-of-7 series for the 30th time (29-0). Buffalo is 8-6 in Game 4 when trailing 2-1, including 2-1 on the road.

"The mood is awesome," Sabres coach Lindy Ruff said. "The mood is awesome. We've been challenged all year long. It's another challenge. We know we haven't played our best game. We know we need to play our best tonight."