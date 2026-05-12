Wild ‘didn’t have an answer’ in Game 4, pushed to brink in Western 2nd Round

Unlike Game 3, when the Wild had answers throughout, on Monday they didn’t.

“Said it a couple of days ago, shifts after goals are the biggest shifts in the game. You want to try to ride that momentum,” McCarron said. “They played good, we didn’t. I think that’s really what it comes down to.

“They came out and had a push, kind of like us in Game 3 when they scored their power-play goal, we came out right again and scored and they didn’t have an answer. Tonight, we didn’t have an answer for them. It starts from the first period. We didn’t get pucks in, we turned pucks over at the blue line, we fed their offense, then those guys start feeling it. That was the story of the night. I really don’t think we had our best at all.”

The Wild aren’t finished yet. They’ve been a resilient group this season and they’ll have to call on that trait again a few more times, starting on Wednesday.

“There’s beauty in that you just live one day at a time right now,” Sturm said. “Right now, I know that my season is going to go on at least for another 48 hours. And in two days’ time, you're going to try to extend it for another 48 hours. Not worried about next week or Saturday or Sunday. Just the next game on Wednesday night. Everything else kind of falls away.

“All you should do right now, all that's in your head is to prepare for 6 or 7 o'clock Wednesday night, and how you eat, how you sleep, or preparing, and that's all that matters in your life right now.”