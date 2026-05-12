Avalanche showcase scoring depth in Game 4 win against Wild

It's a sequence that will be part of the championship video if the Avalanche go on to do what they're clearly capable of doing this spring.

"More tenacious," coach Jared Bednar said. "I just thought we were pretty happy with the way our game was going and we wanted to make sure we were taking care of the puck and putting it behind them and getting our forecheck going. I thought that started it all. There was no hesitation on our forecheck. Guys were skating, they weren't coasting in."

Logan O'Connor had a scoring chance. Kadri had one, too, right in front of Wild goalie Jesper Wallstedt. The Avalanche continued to pressure. Cale Makar nearly scored, Wallstedt making a massive save and cover leading to a media timeout.

"Our mindset to jump right back at them was key," Makar said. "We got right back on it."

They stayed on it coming out of the timeout, forechecking relentlessly.

Then the work paid off.

Jack Drury forced a turnover by Zach Bogosian. Seconds later, Joel Kiviranta forced one by Jake Middleton. Drury got the takeaway, gloving the puck down and dropping it to his stick so he could move it to Kelly for a one-timer that beat Wallstedt with 8:28 remaining.

"We came up with some turned over pucks and were able to find a little space for a couple shifts there and we end up getting rewarded," Bednar said. "Just trying to build another goal, a go-ahead goal."