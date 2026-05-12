Avalanche showcase scoring depth in Game 4 win against Wild

Forward Kelly scores go-ahead goal in 3rd period as Colorado pushes Minnesota to brink

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© David Berding/Getty Images

By Dan Rosen
@drosennhl NHL.com Senior Writer

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- The Colorado Avalanche's response started with a center-ice face-off win by Nazem Kadri in the aftermath of Nico Sturm's game-tying goal midway through the third period.

What followed were three big-boy shifts capped by a goal from Parker Kelly, the game-winner in a 5-2 victory against the Minnesota Wild in Game 4 of the Western Conference Second Round at Grand Casino Arena.

It's a sequence that will be part of the championship video if the Avalanche go on to do what they're clearly capable of doing this spring.

"More tenacious," coach Jared Bednar said. "I just thought we were pretty happy with the way our game was going and we wanted to make sure we were taking care of the puck and putting it behind them and getting our forecheck going. I thought that started it all. There was no hesitation on our forecheck. Guys were skating, they weren't coasting in."

Logan O'Connor had a scoring chance. Kadri had one, too, right in front of Wild goalie Jesper Wallstedt. The Avalanche continued to pressure. Cale Makar nearly scored, Wallstedt making a massive save and cover leading to a media timeout.

"Our mindset to jump right back at them was key," Makar said. "We got right back on it."

They stayed on it coming out of the timeout, forechecking relentlessly.

Then the work paid off.

Jack Drury forced a turnover by Zach Bogosian. Seconds later, Joel Kiviranta forced one by Jake Middleton. Drury got the takeaway, gloving the puck down and dropping it to his stick so he could move it to Kelly for a one-timer that beat Wallstedt with 8:28 remaining.

"We came up with some turned over pucks and were able to find a little space for a couple shifts there and we end up getting rewarded," Bednar said. "Just trying to build another goal, a go-ahead goal."

COL@MIN, Gm 4: Kelly blasts in one-timer for the lead

The Avalanche needed a big response game after they were, by their own admission, outcompeted by the Wild in Game 3, a 5-1 loss.

They got that big response in Game 4, and it was punctuated by the three shifts following Sturm's game-tying goal, three shifts leading to a go-ahead goal that has them up 3-1 in the best-of-7 series going home to Denver for Game 5 at Ball Arena on Wednesday.

"It's belief in this room, confidence in this room, determination," captain Gabriel Landeskog said. "Those three things, and you sprinkle in the skill that we have and the depth that we have, it's a powerful combination. Guys knew what was at stake tonight, how important this game was to not give them any more life than they got in Game 3. I thought we did a good job."

The best part?

It was Colorado's depth guys and a goalie making his first start in this postseason that made it happen.

"Doesn't come as a surprise to us," Landeskog said. "We've seen it all season."

Ross Colton gave Colorado a 2-1 lead at 6:56 of the third period, connecting on a backdoor one-timer off a feed from Nicolas Roy. It was his first goal since March 24, a span of 18 games, including six in the playoffs.

"I'll take one big playoff goal over a handful of regular-season goals any day," Bednar said.

COL@MIN, Gm 4: Roy, Colton team up for the lead

Kelly scored his first career Stanley Cup Playoff goal, picking up his first point of this postseason too. He had one assist in seven postseason games last year.

"You never know when your opportunity is going to come," Kelly said. "Everyone has been trying to do the right thing. You've just got to stay ready. It's one shot. It's one play you've got to bear down on that's probably going to come your way."

Mackenzie Blackwood got his first start after relieving Scott Wedgewood in the second period of Game 3.

He delivered with 19 saves.

"He was great," Bednar said. "I think he went into the net and did exactly what I was hoping he would do. He had some really strong practices in the last week. He's had some time to prepare. He's in tune with what's going on in the series. He's done his homework. He went in and played a great game."

Avalanche at Wild | Recap

Getting into Game 3, feeling the puck and making 12 saves on 13 shots helped Blackwood's preparation for his Game 4 start.

But he had to be mentally tough, because he faced exactly one shot in the last 10:14 of the first period and zero in the second until Danila Yurov's 39-foot one-timer got on net with 7:39 remaining.

"I mean, yeah, 10 years ago I would struggle a lot more in that situation," Blackwood said. "It's never easy, but you just kind of figure out how to keep yourself engaged and have the mental focus to stay in the game."

The Wild pushed late in the second period and in the third, Blackwood coming up big nearly every time, except when Quinn Hughes made a brilliant play and pass to connect with Sturm for the game-tying goal at 9:15 of the third period.

But instead of sagging as the building rocked, letting the home team and the home crowd take over, the Avalanche raised their game and responded in three shifts to take full command of the series.

"I keep coming back to the forecheck, but that's been a weapon for us and that's where a lot of it starts, and it definitely fuels that belief within this group," Landeskog said. "We've got a bunch of gamers in here, a bunch of guys that weren't happy with how we played in Game 3 and wanted to respond. It was up to each and every guy to do that, and guys came ready."

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