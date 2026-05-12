Avalanche showcase scoring depth in Game 4 win against Wild

The Avalanche needed a big response game after they were, by their own admission, outcompeted by the Wild in Game 3, a 5-1 loss.
They got that big response in Game 4, and it was punctuated by the three shifts following Sturm's game-tying goal, three shifts leading to a go-ahead goal that has them up 3-1 in the best-of-7 series going home to Denver for Game 5 at Ball Arena on Wednesday.
"It's belief in this room, confidence in this room, determination," captain Gabriel Landeskog said. "Those three things, and you sprinkle in the skill that we have and the depth that we have, it's a powerful combination. Guys knew what was at stake tonight, how important this game was to not give them any more life than they got in Game 3. I thought we did a good job."
The best part?
It was Colorado's depth guys and a goalie making his first start in this postseason that made it happen.
"Doesn't come as a surprise to us," Landeskog said. "We've seen it all season."
Ross Colton gave Colorado a 2-1 lead at 6:56 of the third period, connecting on a backdoor one-timer off a feed from Nicolas Roy. It was his first goal since March 24, a span of 18 games, including six in the playoffs.
"I'll take one big playoff goal over a handful of regular-season goals any day," Bednar said.