Blackwood expected to start for Avalanche in Game 4 of Western 2nd Round

Goalie relieved Wedgewood in 2nd period of loss to Wild on Saturday

MacKenzie Blackwood COL

© Ashley Potts/NHLI

By NHL.com
@NHLMedia

Mackenzie Blackwood is expected to start in goal for the Colorado Avalanche in Game 4 of the Western Conference Second Round against the Minnesota Wild at Grand Casino Arena in St. Paul, Minnesota, on Monday (8 p.m. ET; ESPN, SN, TVAS, CBC).

The goalie manned the starter’s net at the morning skate and left the ice early, a sign he is getting the nod. It would be Blackwood’s first start of the 2026 Stanley Cup Playoffs; he stopped 12 of 13 shots in relief of Scott Wedgewood during a 5-1 loss in Game 3 here on Saturday. It was Blackwood’s first appearance since April 14, when he made 30 saves in a 3-1 win against the Calgary Flames.

Avalanche coach Jared Bednar would not confirm Blackwood will start Game 4 after the morning skate. Colorado leads the best-of-7 series 2-1.

“I mean, he’s looked sharp for us,” Bednar said Monday. “I’ve really liked his practices and the time he’s spent on the ice with (goalie coach) Jussi (Parkkila). “We’re getting good reports and like I said at the start of the playoffs, we’re probably going to need both guys. That’s how we ran all year and we have confidence in both guys and Mackenzie’s ready to play. He wants the net.”

Wedgewood has started the Avalanche’s first seven games this postseason. He is 6-1 with a 2.45 goals-against average and .911 save percentage but was pulled early in the second period Saturday after allowing three goals on 12 shots.

The two essentially split the goaltending duties for Colorado during the regular season. Wedgewood played 45 games (43 starts) and was 31-6-6 with a 2.02 GAA, .921 save percentage and four shutouts; Blackwood was 23-10-2 with a 2.51 GAA, .904 save percentage and three shutouts in 39 games (36 starts).

Wedgewood and Blackwood combined to win the William M. Jennings Trophy, presented annually to the goaltender(s) who plays a minimum of 25 games for the team allowing the fewest goals during the regular season, for allowing a League-low 203, including those deciding a shootout.

Avalanche at Wild | Recap

Blackwood played seven playoff games for the Avalanche last season. The 29-year-old was 3-4 with a 2.71 GAA, .892 save percentage and one shutout. Wedgewood, 33, never started an NHL playoff game prior to this season.

“I mean, I played last year, so I kind of knew what to expect,” Blackwood said after Game 3. “But coming into the middle of the game, they're kind of already jumping and humming, and you're trying to pick up where they're at. So, I think we did a better job as the game went on, but maybe a couple bad bounces and we didn't have our best stuff tonight. But I think we'll bring it next game for sure.”

NHL.com staff writer Tracey Myers contributed to this report

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