Blackwood expected to start for Avalanche in Game 4 of Western 2nd Round

Avalanche coach Jared Bednar would not confirm Blackwood will start Game 4 after the morning skate. Colorado leads the best-of-7 series 2-1.

“I mean, he’s looked sharp for us,” Bednar said Monday. “I’ve really liked his practices and the time he’s spent on the ice with (goalie coach) Jussi (Parkkila). “We’re getting good reports and like I said at the start of the playoffs, we’re probably going to need both guys. That’s how we ran all year and we have confidence in both guys and Mackenzie’s ready to play. He wants the net.”

Wedgewood has started the Avalanche’s first seven games this postseason. He is 6-1 with a 2.45 goals-against average and .911 save percentage but was pulled early in the second period Saturday after allowing three goals on 12 shots.

The two essentially split the goaltending duties for Colorado during the regular season. Wedgewood played 45 games (43 starts) and was 31-6-6 with a 2.02 GAA, .921 save percentage and four shutouts; Blackwood was 23-10-2 with a 2.51 GAA, .904 save percentage and three shutouts in 39 games (36 starts).

Wedgewood and Blackwood combined to win the William M. Jennings Trophy, presented annually to the goaltender(s) who plays a minimum of 25 games for the team allowing the fewest goals during the regular season, for allowing a League-low 203, including those deciding a shootout.