Avalanche bond over 'Survivor' to excel in Stanley Cup Playoffs

'Last one standing' mentality has Colorado on cusp of Western Final

Roy_Kelly

© Getty Images

By Tracey Myers
@Tramyers_NHL NHL.com Staff Writer

DENVER -- It's a conversation some of the Colorado Avalanche anxiously wait to have, usually every Thursday.

What did you think of the latest episode of "Survivor"?

"Me and 'O' (forward Logan O'Connor) every Wednesday recording, Thursday talking about it," Avalanche forward Parker Kelly said of the long-running reality show. "My parents watched it growing up, my mom was always in pools in school. Then I got away from it, and we got back into it."

Though it's the talk for some, all of the Avalanche are participating in their own version of Survivor in the Stanley Cup Playoffs. They're one win from advancing to the Western Conference Final with Game 5 against the Minnesota Wild at Ball Arena in Denver on Wednesday (8 p.m. ET; HBO MAX, truTV, TNT, SN, TVAS, CBC). 

Colorado is 7-1 in the postseason, sweeping the Los Angeles Kings and holding a 3-1 lead in the best-of-7 Western Conference Second Round after a 5-2 win in Game 4 on Monday.

"Yeah, psychological warfare, physical warfare," Avalanche captain Gabriel Landeskog said. "We eat a lot more than they do (on the show)."

Survivor premiered on CBS on May 31, 2000. The show, shot in various locations in the world, is in its 50th season; two installments have been done each season since 2001-02. Season 50 takes place in Fiji's Mamanuca Islands.

Kelly and O'Connor are the two Survivor stalwarts.

"He normally has to wait for his wife (Kiarra) to watch it, so sometimes I do not wait for my wife (Kendra) to watch it," O'Connor said. "She's not quite as in tune with it. Sometimes I have to wait a couple of days to talk it over with him."

Others including Nicolas Roy, Gabriel Landeskog, Josh Manson and Brett Kulak are hit and miss depending on how much they've watched of late.

"We had a little discussion about it but once they were talking on who got voted out," said Roy, who's catching up on the past two seasons. "I got out of that discussion. I don't want the spoilers.

"I'm a big Survivor fan. I watch this one here and there's a Survivor in Quebec now, too. The third season (of that) is starting now, so I watch a little bit of both."

Kulak said his mom has always been a big Survivor fan. He and his wife, Caitlyn, just got into the show during this season and have binge watched four seasons thus far.

"The joke is, all the Alberta guys love Survivor," Kulak said with a laugh. 

Kulak (Edmonton) and Kelly (Camrose) were born in Alberta. O'Connor was born in Missouri City, Texas, and raised in Calgary.

Even if all the Avalanche players don't tune in, it's been part of their season from the start. Landeskog and his wife, Melissa, hosted a Survivor-themed team party before the season began.

"It was a lot of fun," Landeskog said. "My wife and I put some time into organizing teams and obviously we had a handful of new guys going into this year with wives and guys we had never met, really, so we wanted to mix up the teams. Even couples were mixed up.

"We had a Swedish version of it as well. I watched a ton of it, really enjoyed it. Now I'm probably stuck in the mud like everybody else. There's just too much to watch, too much to keep track of, but Survivor is one of the shows I really enjoy. I've always said if there was a show for me to hop on when I'm done playing hockey, Survivor would probably be my No. 1."

Were there tiki torches at the party, too?

"There weren't quite tiki torches, but we split into tribes and had four tribes going at each other," O'Connor said. 

Players and wives were split into four teams, competing in trivia and other games including a three-legged race. O'Connor said his team finished last but wasn't sure of the winner. Kelly said he was pretty sure his wife's "tribe," Green Buff, won.

"They did really good in the trivia after all the games were done," Kelly said. "They got big points, I remember. My wife is an ultrasound tech and there were some bio questions in there and she had the answers."

O'Connor said he probably wouldn't do well because, "I'd get really hangry (a combination of hungry and angry). I'd struggle with the lack of eating, so that could hurt me when I get grumpy and hangry."

Kelly said he'd be more of a challenge guy, the competitions where tribes or players compete for immunity or a reward. 

"I don't like sand underneath my nails or getting dirty," he said. 

He said his wife would excel.

"I keep telling her she has to apply, so I think next year she's going to apply and I mean, that would be incredible if she got on," Kelly said.

That remains to be seen. For now, the Avalanche will enjoy their Survivor discussions amid their own reality of trying to survive the playoffs.

"Last one standing," O'Connor said. "It's on us to adjust our game plans throughout the series and continue to build our game the right direction and always be learning out there, working together as a team, line and individual to get the best out of each other."

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