Dobes continues quick rise for Canadiens in Game 3 win of Eastern 2nd Round

Five minutes earlier, his Montreal Canadiens had finished off their most impressive showing of the 2026 Stanley Cup Playoffs with a 6-2 victory against the Buffalo Sabres in Game 3 of the Eastern Conference Second Round on Sunday. Thirteen different Canadiens recorded a point in what was a complete team effort, one that put the Canadiens up 2-1 in this best-of-7 series heading into Game 4 in Montreal on Tuesday (7 p.m. ET; CBC, TVAS, SN, ESPN).

And on this special night at Bell Centre, the majority of the jubilant crowd of 20,962 weren’t about to leave right away.

Not with the newly crowned Dobes being interviewed at center ice.

“Dob-ie, Dob-ie, Do-bie,” they yelled with passion for the Canadiens goaltender.

On a young team that this hockey-crazed city is so embracing this spring, what’s it like to be a cult hero here, NHL.com asked him.

“I’m not a hero,” Dobes replied with the innocence of a 24-year-old rookie who didn’t become Montreal’s No. 1 goalie until January. “I’m just me. I’m just a goofy goalie who tries to stop pucks.

“Trust me, I don’t call myself a hero. I pretty much will go home, eat, watch “Game of Thrones” and go to bed. I don’t think that’s anything heroic. And when it’s time to do my job, I will do anything to win and make this franchise, these fans happy, and hopefully will win on Tuesday.”