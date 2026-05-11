St. Louis embracing pressure of coaching hometown Canadiens in playoffs

Because he was one of them once.

And, in many ways, still is.

“Of course,” he said enthusiastically. “The Canadiens? I grew up about 20 minutes from here and all my idols were the Canadiens.

“I was able to stay up late in the playoffs. I could watch the whole game. So I was happy when they were going far because there were more nights beyond my bedtime.”

Now, with his Canadiens up 2-1 against the Sabres in the best-of-7 series entering Game 4 here on Tuesday (7 p.m. ET; CBC, TVAS, SN, ESPN), it stands to reason that his current success, and that of the team, is allowing the present-day edition of young Canadiens fans to remain up past their own bedtimes.

“I didn’t say that,” he was quick to point out, making sure he wasn’t irking many of their parents.

Given the way he’s regarded here right now, it’s hard to believe anyone here would have an issue with him.

Such is the level of his popularity, not to mention his ascension as a coach.

What a difference four years makes.

On Feb. 9, 2022, the Canadiens hired St. Louis as their interim coach. It was a risky move on the parts of president of hockey operations Jeff Gorton and general manager Kent Hughes; he’d never coached above AAA Bantam before, not to mention in the NHL.

As a player, he had 1,033 points (391 goals, 642 assists) in 1,134 games with the Calgary Flames, Tampa Bay Lightning and New York Rangers from 1998-2015. Along the way, he helped the Lightning win the Stanley Cup in 2004, winning the Art Ross Trophy as the NHL’s points leader in 2003-04 and 2012-13, the Hart Trophy as NHL MVP in 2003-04, and the Lady Bing Trophy for sportsmanship in 2009-10, 2010-11 and 2012-13, before being elected to the Hall of Fame in 2018.