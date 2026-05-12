Ducks have 'a lot of aspirations' entering Game 5 against Golden Knights

Defenseman John Carlson won the Cup with the Washington Capitals in 2018, forward Chris Kreider played in the 2014 Stanley Cup Final with the New York Rangers, and defenseman Radko Gudas, the Ducks captain, played in the 2023 Cup Final with the Florida Panthers.
Gudas has not played since the opening game of the playoffs because of a lower-body injury but is nearing a return, Quenneville said.
“We’ve got some guys that have played in many big games and I think that helps,” Quenneville said. “What they say, how they carry themselves, what they do in games, on the bench, between periods, it’s priceless and it’s the best message other players can see and receive.”
Responding to adversity is something Anaheim did all season.
There was a time when it looked like the Ducks would fall out of the playoff race, but they managed to put it all together and finish third in the Pacific. Now, they are two wins away from being the last team standing in the division.
“We went through challenges throughout the season,” goalie Lukas Dostal said. “Sometimes we were on a run, sometimes we went on losing streaks. We had our backs against the wall throughout the year and that’s what happens in such a long season, and ultimately, it’s still one game and it’s still a series that is best of seven.
“Definitely (winning Game 4) is going to help the confidence, help the momentum, but now it’s 2-2 and tomorrow is going to be another important game.”