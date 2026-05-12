Ducks have 'a lot of aspirations' entering Game 5 against Golden Knights

Anaheim, the No. 3 seed from the Pacific Division, qualified for the playoffs for the first time since the 2017-18 season and upset Edmonton, the No. 2 seed in the Pacific, in the first round. The Ducks lost the opening game of that series, stormed back to win the next three and closed out the 2024 and 2025 Western Conference champions in six games.

The Ducks also lost Game 1 against the Golden Knights and have tied the series twice, including the victory Sunday that kept them from facing elimination Tuesday.

“It probably was the first time when it was that we really had our backs against the wall,” Terry said. “No matter what the situation has been, I loved how we responded. I thought we did that for the most part in the regular season.”

Anaheim played one of its most complete games of the series in Game 4 and is looking for a similar effort in Las Vegas. The Ducks went 2-for-4 on the power play on Sunday after going 0-for-11 through the first three games of the series.

“I thought we responded pretty well, we came out hard,” coach Joel Quenneville said. “I thought both teams had their turns and it was a very competitive game. Our younger guys are fine. They don’t get distracted in the hype or excitement of it all.”

It’s not all just playoff rookies on the Anaheim roster. The Ducks do have some veterans they can turn to when things get tense.

Forward Alex Killorn scored on the power play to give Anaheim a 3-2 lead at 17:58 of the second period in Game 4. He won the Stanley Cup twice with the Tampa Bay Lightning (2020, 2021) and has 150 games of postseason experience.