Luukkonen to start in goal for Sabres in Game 4 of Eastern 2nd Round

Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen will start in goal for the Buffalo Sabres in Game 4 of the Eastern Conference Second Round against the Montreal Canadiens at Bell Centre in Montreal on Tuesday (7 p.m. ET; CBC, TVAS, SN, ESPN).

The goalie has backed up Alex Lyon the past seven games since being pulled 16 seconds into the third period of a 4-2 loss to the Boston Bruins in Game 2 of the first round on April 21, when he allowed four goals on 19 shots. Luukkonen is 1-1 with a 4.19 goals-against average and .825 save percentage in two Stanley Cup Playoff games.

“I’m excited,” Luukkonen said after the morning skate. “This part of the year is all about winning, so (I’m) just excited to go back there and win.

“You know what has worked at this point, what has been successful this year and you kind of try to go back to those details, work on that part of your game and just get comfortable with your game, I guess.”