Manson fined maximum for butt-ending in Game 4 with Avalanche

Defenseman penalized for actions against Wild forward McCarron

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By NHL Public Relations
@NHLPR

NEW YORK – Colorado Avalanche defenseman Josh Manson has been fined $5,000, the maximum allowable under the Collective Bargaining Agreement, for butt-ending Minnesota Wild forward Michael McCarron during Game 4 of the teams' Second Round series in Minnesota on Monday, May 11, the National Hockey League's Department of Player Safety announced today.

The incident occurred at 7:02 of the first period. Manson was assessed a double-minor penalty for butt-ending.

The money goes to the Players' Emergency Assistance Fund.

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