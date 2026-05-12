Manson fined maximum for butt-ending in Game 4 with Avalanche

NEW YORK – Colorado Avalanche defenseman Josh Manson has been fined $5,000, the maximum allowable under the Collective Bargaining Agreement, for butt-ending Minnesota Wild forward Michael McCarron during Game 4 of the teams' Second Round series in Minnesota on Monday, May 11, the National Hockey League's Department of Player Safety announced today.

The incident occurred at 7:02 of the first period. Manson was assessed a double-minor penalty for butt-ending.

The money goes to the Players' Emergency Assistance Fund.