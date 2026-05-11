Sabres get ‘too emotional’ in Game 3, handed 1st road loss of Stanley Cup Playoffs

While the teams went into the first intermission tied at 1-1, the Canadiens broke the game open in the second period, with goals by Cole Caufield (6:05), Zachary Bolduc (10:43) and Juraj Slafkovsky (12:17), before getting one back at 14:46 on the power play.

“Lots of mistakes. You don’t lose games 6-2 without mistakes,” Byram said. “Lost coverage. They outworked us.”

For the Sabres, it marked the first time they had lost on the road in these playoffs, having won Games 3, 4 and 6 in Boston against the Bruins. There had been talk before the game about how their own building was equal to Bell Centre in its exuberance, and about how they needed to embrace the madness and channel it into their own play.

But there were impacts, which the Sabres will need to correct ahead of a Game 4 in which the crowd will be just as rowdy, just as deafening, just as interested in throwing Buffalo off its game.

“It’s a challenge, for sure,” Thompson said. “Place was loud tonight and you feel the energy and you’d feel that they had momentum off of it. But that’s just something that we’ve got to get used to, something that can’t affect us, any of the outside noise.”

He thought they worried too much about that noise, the calls by the officials, the game within the game, about all the pieces they had tuned out in their series against the Bruins in the first round.

“I think we got a little too emotional tonight too,” Thompson said. “We talk about all the time just staying even-keel, highs and lows, just try to stay right in the middle, and I thought tonight we really let our emotions get the better of us. Just got to regroup.

“It’s a long series. We’re not in the spot we want to be, but we’ve got an opportunity to take one from them next game.”

There is good news for the Sabres.

They had some of their best power plays of the postseason, saw some life from Thompson, and got a better understanding of what it means to play in Bell Centre in the postseason. They are, they hope, smarter now.

They also know what it’s like to be here, to be down and facing a closing window, as they were earlier in the regular season before picking up their game, turning their season around, and making the playoffs for the first time since 2011.

As Thompson said, “We’ve been doing it all year. We’ve had our backs against the wall the entire season and dug ourselves out of a hole and found a way. It’s not something that’s foreign to us by any means. It’s been two games, so I’m not too concerned.

“I think everyone in this room believes in each other. We know what we need to do; it’s not a secret, there’s no magic answer, it’s just going to come down to will. Just competing harder. And I think we have the guys that can do it and the guys that are going to respond.”