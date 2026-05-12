Stanley Cup Playoffs Playback: Avalanche on verge of Western Conference Final

What We Learned

Here is a key takeaway from Monday:

Avalanche pressure paying off

The Colorado Avalanche's plan to be relentlessly physical on the Minnesota Wild's defensemen, particularly Quinn Hughes, and to constantly put pucks behind them and forecheck appears to be working and taking a toll on the Wild. All you have to do is look at the game-winning goal Monday -- the Avalanche had two shifts of pressure, and then on the third, with their fourth line of Parker Kelly, Jack Drury and Joel Kiviranta on the ice, the forecheck paid off. Kelly scored on a one-timer from high in the zone, but it came after Colorado forced two turnovers with its forecheck. There were other times in the game when that forecheck and pressure looked to have Minnesota frustrated. The Avalanche didn't have their legs in Game 3, but they did Monday and it made a huge difference on the forecheck. We'll see if things change Wednesday, but if Colorado is forechecking like it did in Game 4, it could be another long night for the Wild’s defensemen on a night when they’re trying to avoid elimination. -- Dan Rosen, senior writer