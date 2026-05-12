The Stanley Cup Playoffs are in full swing and NHL.com has it all covered. Each day, we will present Stanley Cup Playoffs Playback, your one-stop shop for all the action. Here’s a look at where things stand on Tuesday, May 12:
Stanley Cup Playoffs Playback: Avalanche on verge of Western Conference Final
Colorado’s relentless forecheck in Game 4 puts Wild on brink
The scores
Western Conference Second Round
Avalanche 5, Wild 2 -- COL leads series 3-1
Games on Tuesday
Eastern Conference Second Round
Buffalo Sabres at Montreat Canadiens (7 p.m. ET; CBC, TVAS, SN, ESPN) -- Game 4 (MTL leads series 2-1)
Western Conference Second Round
Anaheim Ducks at Vegas Golden Knights (9:30 p.m. ET; ESPN, SN360, SN, TVAS) -- Game 5 (Series tied 2-2)
Full Coverage of Stanley Cup Playoffs
Get the latest news from the 2026 postseason, and explore coverage from every series -- Round 1 through the Stanley Cup Final.
What We Learned
Here is a key takeaway from Monday:
Avalanche pressure paying off
The Colorado Avalanche's plan to be relentlessly physical on the Minnesota Wild's defensemen, particularly Quinn Hughes, and to constantly put pucks behind them and forecheck appears to be working and taking a toll on the Wild. All you have to do is look at the game-winning goal Monday -- the Avalanche had two shifts of pressure, and then on the third, with their fourth line of Parker Kelly, Jack Drury and Joel Kiviranta on the ice, the forecheck paid off. Kelly scored on a one-timer from high in the zone, but it came after Colorado forced two turnovers with its forecheck. There were other times in the game when that forecheck and pressure looked to have Minnesota frustrated. The Avalanche didn't have their legs in Game 3, but they did Monday and it made a huge difference on the forecheck. We'll see if things change Wednesday, but if Colorado is forechecking like it did in Game 4, it could be another long night for the Wild’s defensemen on a night when they’re trying to avoid elimination. -- Dan Rosen, senior writer
In Case You Missed It
Here is look at each series and how NHL.com has covered them:
Jankowski signs 2-year, $3.7 million contract with Hurricanes
St. Louis embracing pressure of coaching hometown Canadiens in playoffs
NHL EDGE stats: Dobes’ case for Conn Smythe Trophy in 2026
Sabres 'got to be a lot better' in Game 4 of Eastern 2nd Round
Ducks get spark from lineup changes to even West 2nd Round
Ducks have 'a lot of aspirations' entering Game 5 against Golden Knights
Golden Knights relying on 'experience of the group' heading into Game 5 of West 2nd Round
Avalanche top Wild in Game 4, on verge of Western Conference Final
Lehkonen, Malinski miss Avalanche win in Game 4 with upper-body injuries
Wild ‘didn’t have an answer’ in Game 4, pushed to brink in Western 2nd Round