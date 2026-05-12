Stanley Cup Playoffs Playback: Avalanche on verge of Western Conference Final

Colorado’s relentless forecheck in Game 4 puts Wild on brink

COL MIN Kadri goal for Playoffs Playback May 12 26
By NHL.com
@NHLMedia

The Stanley Cup Playoffs are in full swing and NHL.com has it all covered. Each day, we will present Stanley Cup Playoffs Playback, your one-stop shop for all the action. Here’s a look at where things stand on Tuesday, May 12:

The scores

Western Conference Second Round

Avalanche 5, Wild 2 -- COL leads series 3-1

Games on Tuesday

Eastern Conference Second Round

Buffalo Sabres at Montreat Canadiens (7 p.m. ET; CBC, TVAS, SN, ESPN) -- Game 4 (MTL leads series 2-1)

Western Conference Second Round

Anaheim Ducks at Vegas Golden Knights (9:30 p.m. ET; ESPN, SN360, SN, TVAS) -- Game 5 (Series tied 2-2)

What We Learned

Here is a key takeaway from Monday:

Avalanche pressure paying off

The Colorado Avalanche's plan to be relentlessly physical on the Minnesota Wild's defensemen, particularly Quinn Hughes, and to constantly put pucks behind them and forecheck appears to be working and taking a toll on the Wild. All you have to do is look at the game-winning goal Monday -- the Avalanche had two shifts of pressure, and then on the third, with their fourth line of Parker Kelly, Jack Drury and Joel Kiviranta on the ice, the forecheck paid off. Kelly scored on a one-timer from high in the zone, but it came after Colorado forced two turnovers with its forecheck. There were other times in the game when that forecheck and pressure looked to have Minnesota frustrated. The Avalanche didn't have their legs in Game 3, but they did Monday and it made a huge difference on the forecheck. We'll see if things change Wednesday, but if Colorado is forechecking like it did in Game 4, it could be another long night for the Wild’s defensemen on a night when they’re trying to avoid elimination. -- Dan Rosen, senior writer

COL@MIN, Gm 4: Kelly blasts in one-timer for the lead

In Case You Missed It

Here is look at each series and how NHL.com has covered them:

FLYERS vs. HURRICANES

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CANADIENS vs. SABRES

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NHL EDGE stats: Dobes’ case for Conn Smythe Trophy in 2026

Sabres 'got to be a lot better' in Game 4 of Eastern 2nd Round

DUCKS vs. GOLDEN KNIGHTS

Ducks get spark from lineup changes to even West 2nd Round

Ducks have 'a lot of aspirations' entering Game 5 against Golden Knights

Golden Knights relying on 'experience of the group' heading into Game 5 of West 2nd Round

WILD vs. AVALANCHE

Avalanche top Wild in Game 4, on verge of Western Conference Final

Lehkonen, Malinski miss Avalanche win in Game 4 with upper-body injuries

Wild ‘didn’t have an answer’ in Game 4, pushed to brink in Western 2nd Round

Avalanche showcase scoring depth in Game 4 win against Wild

Playoffs

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Lehkonen, Malinski miss Avalanche win in Game 4 with upper-body injuries

2026 Stanley Cup Playoffs 2nd round schedule

Ducks have 'a lot of aspirations' entering Game 5 against Golden Knights

Golden Knights relying on 'experience of the group' heading into Game 5 of West 2nd Round

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St. Louis embracing pressure of coaching hometown Canadiens in playoffs

Sabres 'got to be a lot better' in Game 4 of Eastern 2nd Round

Xhekaj fined maximum for roughing in Game 3 with Canadiens

Malenstyn fined maximum for goalie interference in Game 3 with Sabres

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Ducks get spark from lineup changes to even West 2nd Round

Kaprizov looks to be 'game changer' for Wild in Game 4 of West 2nd Round

Stanley Cup Playoffs Playback: Ducks even Western 2nd Round series