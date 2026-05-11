Golden Knights relying on 'experience of the group' heading into Game 5 of West 2nd Round

The Golden Knights will look to reach that step following a 4-3 loss to the Ducks in Game 4 on Sunday that evened the best-of-7 series at 2-2. And although they were able to preserve home-ice advantage by getting a 6-2 win in Game 3 on Friday, Howden said the team isn't content with the split in Anaheim.

“We played really well our first game. We did a lot of good things last night, too. I think going in you're not looking to split,” Howden said. “You're going into each game knowing you're trying to win it. So yeah, we weren't just satisfied with getting the one win after the first game.”

The Golden Knights weren't satisfied in the first round either, when they also returned home all even in the best-of-7 series after splitting Games 3 and 4 on the road against the Utah Mammoth. In that series, Vegas was able to edge Utah 5-4 in double overtime in Game 5 before closing out the series two days later with a 5-1 win in Game 6 in Salt Lake City.

“No" Tortorella said when asked if the mindset changes when a series becomes a best-of-3. "I just think each game takes on a life of its own and the intensity certainly grows. All the things you talk about being magnified early in the season are more magnified as you get closer, when you play in those last two and three games. It's what's great about playoff hockey. It's seeing how guys handle themselves when more and more pressure comes their way.

“Our game's growing, but it's going to have to grow some more. So, it's not complicated. It's big plays, big-time guys stepping up at certain times. And the stakes are high now, when you start getting into the short strokes of a series."