ST. PAUL, Minn. -- Parker Kelly scored his first career Stanley Cup Playoff goal in the third period, and the Colorado Avalanche defeated the Minnesota Wild 5-2 in Game 4 of the Western Conference Second Round at Grand Casino Arena on Monday.
Avalanche top Wild in Game 4, on verge of Western Conference Final
Kelly breaks tie in 3rd period, Blackwood makes 19 saves in 1st start this postseason for Colorado
Kelly gave the Avalanche a 3-2 lead at 11:32. Wild defenseman Jake Middleton turned the puck over in the defensive zone to Jack Drury, who passed to Kelly for a one-timer from the top of the slot.
The Avalanche lead 3-1 in the best-of-7 series and can advance to the Western Conference Final with another victory in Game 5 at Ball Arena in Denver on Wednesday (8 p.m. ET; HBO MAX, truTV, TNT, SN, TVAS, CBC).
“For me, the biggest change from last game (a 5-1 loss in Game 3 on Saturday) to this game is we were a more determined group," Avalanche coach Jared Bednar said. "To a man, just more determined and committed to playing the right way.
“I didn't hate our details last game, but I thought that we got outcompeted in that game a little bit. And tonight, we kind of swung it back in our favor and guys went to work. Relentless all over the rink. We just looked quicker.”
Martin Necas had two assists, and Mackenzie Blackwood made 19 saves in his first start this postseason for Colorado, which is the No. 1 seed from the Central Division.
Blackwood did make 12 saves in relief of starter Scott Wedgewood in Game 3, but that was his first game action since April 14, when he saved 30 shots in a 3-1 win against the Calgary Flames.
“I mean, definitely not perfect, but some good things, some things to build upon,” Blackwood said. “And you know, you're never going to be perfect after (25) days off. So, I just try to do my best to stay sharp.”
Danila Yurov and Nico Sturm scored, and Jesper Wallstedt made 29 saves for the Wild, who are the No. 3 seed from the Central.
“I don't think we played fully to our identity, and I think everyone in this room knows that. So, yeah, it's about going there and winning a game. That's all it is,” Minnesota forward Matt Boldy said. “Can't change this one. Yeah, we would have loved to have it, but can't change it. You’ve got to go take care of business there, and, you know, take it one game at a time.”
Yurov put the Wild ahead 1-0 with his first career playoff goal at 9:46 of the first period. He got the tip on Brock Faber's one-timer from the point during the second half of Minnesota's four-minute power play that ensued after Colorado defenseman Josh Manson was assessed a double minor for butt-ending Michael McCarron.
Nazem Kadri tied it at 1-1 with a power-play goal at 6:08 of the second period. Kadri’s first attempt was saved by Wallstedt, but the forward got his own rebound and scored seven seconds into an Avalanche power play.
Ross Colton put Colorado in front 2-1 at 6:56 of the third period. The forward, who was wide open on Wallstedt’s stick side, took a pass from Nicolas Roy and quickly buried a wrist shot.
“You never know when your opportunity is going to come. Ross has been playing great, our bottom line's been playing great. Everyone's just been trying to do the right thing, and you just got to stay ready," Kelly said. "It’s one shot. It's one play you got to bear down on that's probably going to come your way. So, it's just about staying ready, and all these guys in here are ready. So, it was great goal by Ross to get us up.”
Sturm tied it 2-2 at 9:15. Quinn Hughes sent a backhand pass to Sturm as he was skating toward the net, and the forward scored from a tough angle with a snap shot past Blackwood’s blocker.
After Kelly put the Avalanche back ahead, Nathan MacKinnon shot into an empty net to make it 4-2 at 19:27. Brock Nelson then scored another empty-net goal for the 5-2 final at 19:52.
“I think it was a great all around game. Every line contributed, and (Blackwood) was great,” Necas said. “We knew this was going to be a good one. They had their push last game. We kind of came back today. We enjoy this one for the rest of night, but tomorrow's a new day.”
NOTES: Avalanche forward Artturi Lehkonen and defenseman Sam Malinski did not play because of upper-body injuries. Bednar did not have an update on either player after the game. Forward Joel Kiviranta and defenseman Jack Ahcan drew into the lineup for them. Ahcan made his NHL playoff debut and Kiviranta returned after missing the previous five games with an undisclosed injury. … Manson, who missed the previous four games with an upper-body injury he sustained in Game 3 of the Western Conference First Round against the Los Angeles Kings, returned. He logged 14:39 of ice time. … Kadri’s goal was his 50th career playoff point.