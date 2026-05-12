Avalanche top Wild in Game 4, on verge of Western Conference Final

Kelly gave the Avalanche a 3-2 lead at 11:32. Wild defenseman Jake Middleton turned the puck over in the defensive zone to Jack Drury, who passed to Kelly for a one-timer from the top of the slot.

The Avalanche lead 3-1 in the best-of-7 series and can advance to the Western Conference Final with another victory in Game 5 at Ball Arena in Denver on Wednesday (8 p.m. ET; HBO MAX, truTV, TNT, SN, TVAS, CBC).

“For me, the biggest change from last game (a 5-1 loss in Game 3 on Saturday) to this game is we were a more determined group," Avalanche coach Jared Bednar said. "To a man, just more determined and committed to playing the right way.

“I didn't hate our details last game, but I thought that we got outcompeted in that game a little bit. And tonight, we kind of swung it back in our favor and guys went to work. Relentless all over the rink. We just looked quicker.”