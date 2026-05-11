Sabres 'got to be a lot better' in Game 4 of Eastern 2nd Round

Game 4 is here on Tuesday (7 p.m. ET; CBC, TVAS, SN, ESPN). The Sabres vow they will be better.

"I don't think we want to forget about that feeling last night," forward Alex Tuch said on Monday. "Me, personally, it's definitely my worst defensive game in the playoffs. So, I'm not going to forget that feeling."

So, how can he use it? How can Tuch and the rest of the Sabres harness it and respond following back-to-back losses, including their first road defeat of the Stanley Cup Playoffs?

"You get a little (ticked) off about it," Tuch said. "You learn from it. And then you move on."

The key will be cutting down on mistakes, which the players have been clear are their own doing, with Tuch calling them "very much self-inflicted." They need to slow the Canadiens while upping their own pace, a different challenge than that presented by the Boston Bruins in the first round.

In the wake of the loss Sunday, there were many explanations offered, from too much emotion to not enough compete, from too many penalties taken to poor decision-making.

"If you look at Montreal's first goal (by Alex Newhook), we've got first touch on the puck," coach Lindy Ruff said, by way of example. "First touch is a big deal. The decision we made with first touch is what cost us the goal against, and those are the decisions we're trying to clean up. It's all connected. If we make the proper play there, we're probably breaking out of the zone. And when our forwards see us getting first touch, they're reacting in a manner that we want to be leaving the zone.