Tippett missed 2nd round for Flyers with internal bleeding issue

"Following a series of medical evaluations, treatments and rehabilitation under the care of Flyers medical team, I am making progress and feeling better each day," Tippett said in a social media post. "Despite being cleared to travel and skate with the team at certain practices, things did not progress at a pace that I hoped for or would allow me to safely continue playing.

"I am beyond proud of what our team has accomplished this season and truly moved by the tremendous support of the fans."

Tippett had two points (one goal, one assist) in the first round after he led the Flyers with 28 goals during the regular season. The 27-year-old has 236 points (121 goals, 115 assists) in 428 games with the Flyers and Florida Panthers.

"I am confident for a full recovery and look forward to returning for training camp in September and an exciting year ahead for this organization," he said.