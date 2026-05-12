Tippett missed 2nd round for Flyers with internal bleeding issue

Forward 'confident for a full recovery'; Philadelphia was eliminated by Hurricanes

Owen Tippett for injury update May 12 26

© Emilee Chinn/Getty Images

By NHL.com
@NHLMedia

Owen Tippett did not play for the Philadelphia Flyers in the Eastern Conference Second Round because of an internal bleeding issue, the forward said Tuesday.

Tippett sustained the injury during the Flyers' six-game series win against the Pittsburgh Penguins in the first round. 

Philadelphia was swept by the Carolina Hurricanes in the second round.

"Following a series of medical evaluations, treatments and rehabilitation under the care of Flyers medical team, I am making progress and feeling better each day," Tippett said in a social media post. "Despite being cleared to travel and skate with the team at certain practices, things did not progress at a pace that I hoped for or would allow me to safely continue playing.

"I am beyond proud of what our team has accomplished this season and truly moved by the tremendous support of the fans."

Tippett had two points (one goal, one assist) in the first round after he led the Flyers with 28 goals during the regular season. The 27-year-old has 236 points (121 goals, 115 assists) in 428 games with the Flyers and Florida Panthers. 

"I am confident for a full recovery and look forward to returning for training camp in September and an exciting year ahead for this organization," he said.

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