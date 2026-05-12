Zuccarello still playing for fun with Wild on brink of elimination

He missed Games 2, 3 and 4 against the Dallas Stars in the first round because of an injury. The Wild lost two of the three, going 1-for-15 on the power play. They are 6-for-22 in the seven games Zuccarello has played.

"He reads the game really good and he's such a nice passer," forward Kirill Kaprizov said. "He's staying there and say the other four guys are skating, he just sees everything happen in the middle and on the other side. We skate more and he will find you all the time."

Zuccarello brushes aside the impact he has on the Wild off the ice, saying "it's humbling if someone said I've helped them, but I honestly feel most of these guys would be where they are with or without me."

Kaprizov isn't so sure of that.

He's confident in himself and as a player, but part of that comes from the push he gets from Zuccarello, who has helped him become a superstar in the NHL, confident and fully immersed, ready to start a record eight-year, $136 million contract next season.

"He's my best friend here," Kaprizov said of Zuccarello.

Kaprizov's love and appreciation for Zuccarello is so strong it's as if he would negotiate Zuccarello's next contract for him just to make sure he stays in Minnesota.

"For me, it's so fun to play with him and all the time together from Day 1," Kaprizov said. "We just find this chemistry right away on the ice and off the ice. He always helps me so much. He always pushes me, tells me what I need to do, because he knows me pretty well and he knows what I'm feeling."

Zuccarello isn't ready to talk about his future, not with Game 5 to play and the Wild hoping to force a Game 6 back home Friday, but it's clear where he stands.

"I feel like I have some more years in me," he said. "Contracts and everything like that, it's not up to me always, so let's take this series, hopefully the next one, and see how far we can go here before you even start thinking about that. But I feel good. It's still fun. The day you lose the fun than there's no reason to play anymore."

It also sounds like Zuccarello only wants to play in Minnesota.

"I go to my soccer days, my favorite soccer player was Francesco Totti and he played for Rome his whole career," Zuccarello said. "He could have went to Real Madrid, but I think I'm that kind of guy that it means more to know all the people around me.

"I think that's the kind of person I am. I like to be comfortable."

And loyal.

"We talk about it in sports, you're not loyal, you go there, you go here," Zuccarello said. "It's hard to be because like in New York, you thought you're a core guy, you take less to stay, and they ship you out in a second. Obviously, it's heartbreaking. That's the part of growing up and learning the business, but I always like to be a loyal guy, and I like to think winning in a place where you really like the people and are part of the bigger community is more special to me.

"That's my thought process right now. I don't know what's going to happen, but I think right now we're in a good spot. We've got a big game to play. We can chat about this after the season, a big, long chat."