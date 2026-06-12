Stanley Cup Final Live Blog: Game 5 between Golden Knights, Hurricanes

8:55 p.m. ET

And that's it for a very fast-moving first period.

The Hurricanes and Golden Knights are tied 1-1 with Vegas holding an 8-6 shot advantage.

However, Vegas will be on the power play for 1:54 to start the second because K'Andre Miller took a delay of game penalty with 5.8 seconds left.

That's another bad penalty for Carolina.

Vegas struck first with Pavel Dorofeyev scoring a power-play goal at 6:52, but Jordan Staal came back to tie the game at 11:46.

He's scored in every game of this Final, making history.

Here's the note from NHLStats.

Jordan Staal has tied the NHL record for longest goal streak in a Stanley Cup Final. Overall, he is the fifth player in NHL history to achieve the feat and first in more than 50 years, following Yvan Cournoyer (5 GP in 1973 w/ MTL), Jean Beliveau (5 GP in 1956 w/ MTL), Maurice Richard (5 GP in 1951 w/ MTL) and Cyclone Taylor (5 GP in 1918 w/ VMI). Staal, Beliveau, Richard and Taylor all did so from the start of the series. Staal will have a chance to set a new benchmark Sunday in Las Vegas.

Some special guests in the house tonight are the Norwegian men's World Cup soccer team. If they go tarps off we may have a riot on our hands here.

I would say after the first period, there have been very few tarps removed. That must be for later in the game.