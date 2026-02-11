Nylander OK to play, Gustavsson in goal for Team Sweden opener at Olympics 

Maple Leafs forward missed practice Tuesday, Wild goalie gets nod against Team Italy

Nylander_4N-SWE_close-up

© Ben Jackson/4NFO/World Cup of Hockey

By Bill Price
@BillPriceNHL NHL.com Editor-in-Chief

MILAN -- William Nylander was in the lineup and Filip Gustavsson started in goal for Team Sweden against Team Italy in their opener of the Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026 on Wednesday.

Nylander, a forward for the Toronto Maple Leafs, participated in the morning skate after he missed practice Tuesday.

Sweden coach Sam Hallam said after the morning skate he would need to check with its medical team regarding Nylander’s availability.

“Obviously he’s a huge part of our team,” forward Lucas Raymond said. “He’s kind of that X-factor that every team wants. Hopefully he’s feeling good and we’ll be ready to go tonight.”

As for the starting goalie, Hallam had kept his decision to himself since the Swedes arrived here Sunday.

“We announce that when we put out the roster tonight,” Hallam said after the morning skate.

The decision to go with Gustavsson was hardly a shock.

Gustavsson is 20-9-6 with a 2.64 goals-against average and .907 save percentage in 36 games (35 starts) for the Minnesota Wild this season. The 27-year-old from Skelleftea started the first two games of the 4 Nations Face-Off last season against Canada and Finland, each an overtime loss, but left after giving up two goals on four shots in the first period against Finland because of an illness.

Hallam said this morning if everything goes to plan, Gustavsson likely would start against Finland on Friday, with either Jacob Markstrom or Jesper Wallstedt, Gustavsson’s teammate on the Wild, starting against Slovakia on Saturday.

Markstrom served as the backup Wednesday.

The tournament features all 12 teams playing three preliminary games in their respective groups, then all 12 moving on to a single-elimination playoff that will conclude with the gold medal game Feb. 22.

“I mean, we have a plan,” Hallam said. “We play today and then we have a practice day tomorrow and then we play Finland, so it could be that you start tonight, you start Finland and then it’s a back-to-back, so maybe a good opportunity to change and get a second goalie in. But you have a plan.

“But something can happen in the first shift tonight that breaks the plan. Someone could wake up with a sore throat.”

Barring an unexpected circumstance with Sweden's goalies, Hallam said it’s likely only two would play in the preliminary round.

“If we can get two goalies in in the round robin, yeah,” Hallam said, “but I’m not looking to play three goalies.”

Related Content

2026 Milano Cortina Olympics On Tap: Slovakia, Finland to meet in opener

Team USA considered favorites to win men's tournament at Olympics

2026 Winter Olympics men's hockey schedule begins Feb. 11

Canada, United States picked to win Olympic gold by NHL.com staffers

Landeskog healthy, 'grateful for the opportunity' with Team Sweden at Olympics

Complete men's hockey rosters for 2026 Winter Olympics

Olympics

Nylander breaks tie in 2nd period, Sweden holds off Italy in Winter Olympics Group B

Predators celebrate Josi’s captaincy at 2026 Olympics with cute photos

NHL EDGE stats behind Slafkovský's breakout year

Markstrom’s sons, wife wish him good luck at 2026 Olympics 

Slafkovsky scores twice, Slovakia defeats Finland in Group B opener

Hlavaj makes statement with spectacular performance for Slovakia at Olympics

Czechia has 'toughest start' against Canada in Olympic opener

Tkachuk 'at my best' for Olympic debut with U.S. after returning to Panthers

Team USA considered favorites to win men's tournament at Olympics

2026 Winter Olympics men's hockey schedule begins Feb. 11

Canada 'focused' on capturing gold medal again with NHL players back at Olympics

Team USA hangs with Snoop Dogg at 2026 Olympic Games

NHL's 'My World' YouTube docuseries stars Golden Knights' Marner

DeBoer relishing role as 'short-term assistant' for Team Canada at Olympics

Team Canada offers support to Tumbler Ridge following tragedy

Fantasy picks, props, futures for Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026

Nova Scotia fans can't wait to watch province products on ice for Canada

Pietroniro ascends from hockey nomad to Olympics with Team Italy