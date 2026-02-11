Team USA considered favorites to win men's tournament at Olympics

Goaltending, depth charts discussed on 'NHL @TheRink' podcast

Matthews USA OLY practice

© Bruce Bennett/Getty Images

By NHL.com
@NHLMedia

MILAN -- Favorites, predictions, underdogs and more are all featured in the first Olympic edition of the "NHL @TheRink" podcast recorded by Dan Rosen and Shawn P. Roarke from Milan on Wednesday.

The co-hosts got together for the episode after being on site to cover the first three days of practices leading up to the start of men's hockey tournament at the Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026.

In the 45-minute podcast, they breakdown the reasons why both believe Team USA will come away with the gold medal, and who other than Team Canada will provide the stiffest competition.

Spoiler alert: Team Czechia and Team Switzerland are no slouches, according to the co-hosts.

They go through the initial depth charts for the United States and Canada based on the line rushes they have witnessed in practice this week, discuss why Tom Wilson and Macklin Celebrini are going to start with Connor McDavid, and why Jack Hughes is on the U.S.'s fourth line, and if they think he'll stay there.

Goaltending will obviously be huge in the tournament. Does Canada have the goalie to win gold the way it used to with Martin Brodeur, Roberto Luongo and Carey Price? Is the U.S. set up best at that position? Or does Czechia rival the U.S.? What about Team Sweden?

It's a potpourri of Olympic information in 45 minutes, a primer for a tournament that began with two games Wednesday and continues Thursday with the first of four consecutive four-game days in the preliminary round.

The "NHL @TheRink" podcast is free and listeners can subscribe on all podcast platforms. It is also available on NHL.com/multimedia/podcasts and the NHL app.

Related Content

Team USA 'can already sense' chemistry at 2026 Olympics

Canada 'focused' on capturing Olympic gold medal for 3rd straight time

Team USA heads to Olympics with ‘pretty incredible’ group of defensemen

DeBoer relishing role as 'short-term assistant' for Team Canada at Olympics

Olympics

Slafkovsky scores twice, Slovakia defeats Finland in Group B opener

2026 Winter Olympics men's hockey schedule begins Feb. 11

Canada 'focused' on capturing Olympic gold medal for 3rd straight time

Team USA hangs with Snoop Dogg at 2026 Olympic Games

NHL's 'My World' YouTube docuseries stars Golden Knights' Marner

DeBoer relishing role as 'short-term assistant' for Team Canada at Olympics

Team Canada offers support to Tumbler Ridge following tragedy

Fantasy picks, props, futures for Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026

Nova Scotia fans can't wait to watch province products on ice for Canada

Pietroniro ascends from hockey nomad to Olympics with Team Italy

Josi named Team Switzerland captain for 2026 Olympics

Merzlikins, Latvia ready for 'big stage' at Olympics

Sweden not revealing starting goalie ahead of Olympic opener

Nylander skates, status unclear for Sweden Olympic opener

 United States-Canada rivalry started at 1932 Olympics, '33 Worlds

Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026: Group C preview

USA women’s hockey team inspires Harlem nonprofit through Olympic watch party

2026 Milano Cortina Olympics On Tap: Slovakia, Finland to meet in opener