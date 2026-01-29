Fehervary of Capitals to be counted on for Slovakia at Olympics

ARLINGTON, Va. -- Martin Fehervary has been eagerly awaiting two major life events.
The first is the birth of his first child, which is expected any day now.
The second will be playing for Slovakia in the Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026. It will be the Washington Capitals defenseman's first time playing in the Olympics.
"I feel like it's every kid's dream to play for the national team in the (IIHF) World Championship, but the Olympic games is something even more special," Fehervary said. "It's not like every year and it's, obviously, one of the biggest events for hockey. So, I'm super excited and really fortunate to play there."
Although Fehervary has been looking forward to the Olympics, his excitement has been pushed into the back of his mind during the Capitals' six-game road trip that ends against the Detroit Red Wings at Little Caesars Arena on Thursday (7:30 p.m. ET; HULU, ESPN+). With his girlfriend Natalia's due date coming during the trip, he was prepared to head home at a moment's notice.
When Washington returns home following the game in Detroit, Fehervary will have only about a week before he leaves for Italy without Natalia.
"She won't be able to come, and I'm a little bit, obviously, disappointed, but we've got to do what's best for the baby," Fehervary said. "It is actually a little bit unfortunate. It's my first Olympics and first baby, too. So, kind of tough timing for me."
Fehervary's father, Mario, will be there for Slovakia's Olympic opener against Finland on Feb. 11 (10:40 a.m. ET; USA, CBC), though, along with his brother, Gabriel, and some other family members and friends. The 26-year-old remembers watching Slovakia play in the Olympics when he was younger.