Fehervary signs 7-year, $42 million contract with Capitals

25-year-old defenseman could have been restricted free agent next season

Martin Fehervary 7 year contract with WSH

© John McCreary/NHLI via Getty Images

By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

Martin Fehervary signed a seven-year, $42 million contract with the Washington Capitals on Tuesday. It has an average annual value of $6 million and begins next season.

The 25-year-old defenseman could have become a restricted free agent after this season. He had 25 points (five goals, 20 assists) in 81 games in 2024-25, and had surgery to repair the meniscus in his right knee April 22 for an injury sustained in a 3-1 win against the New York Islanders on April 15 that sidelined him for the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

Fehervary set NHL career highs in assists, points and games played before the injury. He had the fastest maximum skating speed (23.34 mph) among Capitals skaters and ranked in the 95th percentile among NHL defensemen in top skating speed, according to NHL EDGE Advanced Stats.

"Martin possesses all the core qualities of a Washington Capital," Capitals general manager Chris Patrick said. "His skating ability, conditioning and tireless competitiveness, combined with a team-first attitude and relentless drive to excel, make him a vital part of our blue line. Signing him to a long-term contract at just 25 years old is an exciting step for the future of our organization.”

Selected in the second round (No. 46) of the 2018 NHL Draft, Fehervary has 75 points (22 goals, 53 assists) in 299 regular-season games, all with the Capitals, and three points (two goals, one assist) in 12 playoff games.

The Capitals on Monday signed defenseman Declan Chisholm to a two-year, $3.2 million contract ($1.6 million average annual value).

