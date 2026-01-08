Team Slovakia roster for 2026 Winter Olympics at a glance

Marek Hrivik, Vitkovice Ridera

The 34-year-old from Cadca had a brief stint in the NHL, playing 21 games with the New York Rangers over two seasons in 2015-16 and 2016-17, and three games with the Calgary Flames in 2017-18. He represented Slovakia at the WJC twice (2009, 2011), at the Worlds four times (2014, 2021, 2023, 2024) and at the 2022 Beijing Olympics, winning bronze. Hrivik is in his first season as captain of HC Vitkovice in the Czech Extraliga, the top professional league in Czechia.

Libor Hudacek, Ocelari Trinec

The 35-year-old from Levoca has played his entire career in Europe. He's represented Slovakia at the WJC in 2010 and played at Worlds eight times (2012-13, 2015-17, 2019, 2023-24) and was a member of the bronze-medal winning team at the 2022 Beijing Olympics. Hudacek has played the past six seasons with Ocelari Trinec and is a two-time Extraliga champion.

Milos Kelemen, Dynamo Pardubice

The 26-year-old from Zvolen played parts of two seasons with the Arizona Coyotes from 2022-24. He played for Slovakia at the WJC twice (2018-19) and at Worlds three times (2021, 2023-24). Kelemen was also a member of the bronze-medal winning team at the 2022 Beijing Olympics and has spent the past two seasons in the Czech Exraliga.

Adam Liska, Severestal Cherepovets

The 26-year-old from Bratislava has spent the past eight seasons in the KHL, including the past seven with Severestal, where he has been captain for three seasons. He played at teh WJC in 2918 and 2019, and the Worlds in 2019, 2021 and 2022.

Oliver Okuliar, Skelleftea AIK

The 25-year-old from Trencin signed as a free agent with the Florida Panthers on April 12, 2024, and played one season with Charlotte in the American Hockey League in 2024-25. He represented Slovakia at the WJC in 2020 and at Worlds in 2023.

Martin Pospisil, Calgary Flames

The 26-year-old from Zvolen was one of six players named to the preliminary roster. Selected by the Flames in the fourth round (No. 105) in the 2018 NHL Draft, he has more than 100 games of NHL experience but has not played this season due to an injury. He is expected back before the Olympics and has played for Slovakia at the 2019 WJC and 2024 Worlds.

Pavol Regenda, San Jose Sharks

The 26-year-old from Michalovce is currently the Sharks after spending most of the season with San Jose in the American Hockey League. He played for Slovakia at the WJC in 2019, and at Worlds four times (2022-25). He was also a member of the Slovakia team that won bronze at the 2022 Beijing Olympics.

Adam Ruzicka, Spartak Moskva

The 26-year-old from Bratislava played 117 NHL games from 2020-24 with the Flames and Coyotes before moving on to the Kontinental Hockey League. He played at the WJC three times (2017-19).

Juraj Slafkovsky, Montreal Canadiens

The 21-year-old Kosice native was the No. 1 pick by the Canadiens in the 2022 NHL Draft and is in his fourth NHL season. Slafkovsky played for Slovakia at the 2021 WJC, won bronze at the 2022 Beijing Olympics where he was named tournament MVP, and has played in three World Championships (2021-22, 2024). He was one of six players named to the preliminary roster.