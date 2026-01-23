Cooper, Lightning players will ‘hit the ground running’ at Olympics

TAMPA -- Brandon Hagel should feel comfortable when he plays for Team Canada at the Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026 next month.
The forward will play for Jon Cooper, his coach at the 4 Nations Face-Off, which Canada won last season, and with the Tampa Bay Lightning, who are on a 13-0-1 run entering their game at the Chicago Blackhawks on Friday (7 p.m. ET; ESPN).
“Even for practices, I probably don’t need to stress where I need to be,” Hagel said. “I know every drill. It goes through everything. Obviously, if you have your coach behind you, he knows you. You know him. You have [Tampa Bay teammates] as well. You know how they play.”
Canada could have an advantage with Cooper coaching Hagel and fellow Lightning forwards Anthony Cirelli and Brayden Point at the Olympics, if everyone is healthy. Cirelli left a 4-1 win against the San Jose Sharks on Tuesday because of an undisclosed injury. Point has missed four games because of a lower-body injury and is week to week.
Earlier this month, Cooper was asked about Tampa Bay forward Pontus Holmberg playing for Team Sweden at the Olympics. His answer also applied to Cirelli, Hagel and Point playing for Canada.
“A lot of times, people look at the score sheet and say, ‘OK, give me the 20 highest-scoring Swedes,’ or the 20 highest-scoring Americans or Canadians or whatever it is, and think that’s your team,” Cooper said. “And what people have to remember, well, there’s 6-on-5. There’s 5-on-6. There’s penalty kill. There’s power play. There’s 5-on-5. There’s 4-on-4.
“There’s so many different dimensions of the game, and not everybody plays that. Even the top scorers aren’t in all those situations. Plus, there’s guys that, like, check. There’s guys that hold onto the puck. There’s guys that can minute munch.
“And so, that’s the art, and the fun part, of building a team.”