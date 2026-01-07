Team Switzerland hockey roster for 2026 Winter Olympics at a glance

Nico Hischier, F, New Jersey Devils

The 27-year-old from Brig, who will make his Olympic debut in February, won silver with the Swiss at the 2024 and 2025 World Championships. The No. 1 pick by the New Jersey Devils in the 2017 NHL Draft, Hischier continues to be one of their most consistent producers.

Ken Jäger, Lausanne HC

At 27, Jäger is in his prime as a hockey player. He can play both center and wing. At the 2025 World Championship, he impressed as a scorer for the "Nati," as the national team is affectionately known at home. In ten games, he tallied five points (two goals, three assists). Jäger is known for his strong defensive play and versatility. He plays a key role both on the penalty kill and the power play.

Simon Knak, HC Davos

The 23-year-old forward for HC Davos is a power forward who is comfortable on both wings. He scores significantly more often for the national team than in the Swiss National League. At the 2025 World Championship, when Switzerland won the silver medal, he tallied six points (one goal, five assists). He was selected by the Nashville Predators in the sixth round, 179th overall, of the 2021 NHL Draft. However, he never played in the NHL.

Philipp Kurashev, San Jose Sharks

The 26-year-old forward is one of the biggest talents in Swiss ice hockey in recent years. His NHL career, however, stalled somewhat after his breakout 2023/24 season with the Chicago Blackhawks. He now plays for the San Jose Sharks. He was not part of the 2025 World Championship squad. He is therefore hoping all the more for the big stage of the Olympics.

Denis Malgin, F, ZSC Lions

The 28-year-old from Olten represented the Swiss at the 2022 Beijing Olympics and won silver with the team at the 2025 World Championship, when he had 11 points (one goal, 10 assists) in nine games. He also helped lead ZSC to the Swiss National League championship in 2024 and 2025.

Timo Meier, F, New Jersey Devils

It’s the first Olympics for Herisau native Meier, 29, who won silver with the Swiss at the 2018 and 2025 World Championship tournaments. The No. 9 pick for the San Jose Sharks in the 2015 NHL Draft, Meier has played the past four seasons with the New Jersey Devils.