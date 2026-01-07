Team Switzerland hockey roster for 2026 Winter Olympics at a glance

Switzerland unveiled its roster for the Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026 on Friday.

It’s the first time NHL players will participate in the Olympics since 2014.

Switzerland last won an Olympic medal (bronze) in men’s hockey in 1948.

Here is a look at the Team Switzerland roster (listed alphabetically by position group):

FORWARDS

Sven Andrighetto, F, ZSC Lions

A native of Sumiswald, Andrighetto is a three-time silver medalist with Switzerland at the 2018, 2024 and 2025 IIHF World Championships. The 32-year-old played 216 career NHL games with the Montreal Canadiens and Colorado Avalanche.

Christoph Bertschy, F, Fribourg-Gottéron

This will be the second Olympic appearance for Bertschy, 31, who represented the Swiss at the 2022 Beijing Olympics. A native of Le Mouret, Bertschy won bronze with Switzerland at the 2012 World Junior A Challenge and silver at the 2024 and 2025 World Championships.

Kevin Fiala, F, Los Angeles Kings

The 29-year-old from St. Gallen was outstanding for the Swiss in their past two World Championship tournaments, helping them win silver both times with 13 points (seven goals, six assists) in 2024 and 10 points (three goals, seven assists) in 2025. He also won silver with the Swiss at the 2018 World Championship.

LAK@SEA: Fiala whips it upstairs on his backhand for go-ahead goal on the power play

Nico Hischier, F, New Jersey Devils

The 27-year-old from Brig, who will make his Olympic debut in February, won silver with the Swiss at the 2024 and 2025 World Championships. The No. 1 pick by the New Jersey Devils in the 2017 NHL Draft, Hischier continues to be one of their most consistent producers.

Ken Jäger, Lausanne HC

At 27, Jäger is in his prime as a hockey player. He can play both center and wing. At the 2025 World Championship, he impressed as a scorer for the "Nati," as the national team is affectionately known at home. In ten games, he tallied five points (two goals, three assists). Jäger is known for his strong defensive play and versatility. He plays a key role both on the penalty kill and the power play.

Simon Knak, HC Davos

The 23-year-old forward for HC Davos is a power forward who is comfortable on both wings. He scores significantly more often for the national team than in the Swiss National League. At the 2025 World Championship, when Switzerland won the silver medal, he tallied six points (one goal, five assists). He was selected by the Nashville Predators in the sixth round, 179th overall, of the 2021 NHL Draft. However, he never played in the NHL.

Philipp Kurashev, San Jose Sharks

The 26-year-old forward is one of the biggest talents in Swiss ice hockey in recent years. His NHL career, however, stalled somewhat after his breakout 2023/24 season with the Chicago Blackhawks. He now plays for the San Jose Sharks. He was not part of the 2025 World Championship squad. He is therefore hoping all the more for the big stage of the Olympics.

Denis Malgin, F, ZSC Lions

The 28-year-old from Olten represented the Swiss at the 2022 Beijing Olympics and won silver with the team at the 2025 World Championship, when he had 11 points (one goal, 10 assists) in nine games. He also helped lead ZSC to the Swiss National League championship in 2024 and 2025.

Timo Meier, F, New Jersey Devils

It’s the first Olympics for Herisau native Meier, 29, who won silver with the Swiss at the 2018 and 2025 World Championship tournaments. The No. 9 pick for the San Jose Sharks in the 2015 NHL Draft, Meier has played the past four seasons with the New Jersey Devils.

NJD@BOS: Meier sneaks one in to even the score late in the 1st

Nino Niederreiter, F, Winnipeg Jets

The 33-year-old from Chur, who also played in the 2014 Sochi Olympics, has won silver in four World Championship tournaments with the Swiss: 2013, 2018, 2024 and 2025. Niederreiter became the first Swiss-born player to reach 1,000 NHL games when he did it with the Jets on Dec. 13 against the Washington Capitals.

Damien Riat, F, Lausanne HC

The 28-year-old from Geneva won silver with Switzerland at the World Championship in 2025, when he had seven points (six goals, one assist), and in 2018. Riat was a fourth-round pick (No. 117) for the Washington Capitals in the 2016 NHL Draft.

Sandro Schmid, Fribourg-Gottéron

After just over half the National League season, Schmid has a personal best of 29 points for Fribourg-Gottéron. But that wasn't the only reason the 25-year-old secured his Olympic berth. At the 2025 World Championship, the forward also impressed with his scoring, racking up seven points (three goals, four assists). He played several years in Sweden during his youth.

Pius Suter, St. Louis Blues

Experience combined with defensive strengths. These two attributes make Suter a valuable piece of the Swiss national team puzzle. In the NHL, he has already demonstrated his qualities as a shutdown forward and penalty killer for several teams. He last played for Switzerland at a World Championship in 2022. However, he knows what is required at an Olympic ice hockey tournament. In 2018, he represented his country in South Korea.

EDM@STL: Suter shovels it in for the lead

Calvin Thürkauf, HC Lugano

The center failed to make a breakthrough in the NHL with the Columbus Blue Jackets. In Lugano, however, he has developed into a top scorer. In the 2023/24 season, he was the second-highest scorer in the National League with 60 points in 52 games and was voted league MVP. The 28-year-old will bring additional firepower to the Swiss offense.

DEFENSEMEN

Tim Berni, D, Genève-Servette HC

The 25-year-old from Mannedorf won silver with Switzerland at the 2025 World Championship. A sixth-round pick (No. 159) by the Columbus Blue Jackets in the 2018 NHL Draft, Berni played one season with them and had three points (one goal, two assists) in 59 games in 2022-23.

Michael Fora, D, HC Davos

This will be the ninth time Fora has represented the Swiss in international competition and second time in the Olympics (2022 Beijing). The 30-year-old from Giubiasco has won silver three times, at the 2018, 2024 and 2025 World Championship tournaments.

Andrea Glauser, D, Fribourg-Gottéron

The 29-year-old from Zauggenried, who will represent Switzerland for the sixth time in international competition, won silver at the 2024 and 2025 World Championships. Glauser missed the first part of this season with a hand injury he sustained in September.

Roman Josi, D, Nashville Predators

Josi, who hails from Bern, is a four-time silver medalist (2013, 2018 and 2024 World Championships and 2016 World Cup of Hockey). The 35-year-old, who played at the 2014 Sochi Olympics, has been a finalist three times for the Norris Trophy, awarded to the League’s top defenseman, which he won in 2019-20.

NSH@SEA: Josi puts the Predators on the board on the power play

Dean Kukan, D, ZSC Lions

A native of Volketswil, Kukan is a three-time silver medalist for the Swiss (2018, 2024 and 2025 World Championships). The 32-year-old was undrafted in the NHL but had 30 points (five goals, 25 assists) in 153 career games with the Columbus Blue Jackets.

Christian Marti, ZSC Lions

The 32-year-old blueliner possesses perfect defensive skills thanks to his talent and reach. He battles hard along the boards and never gives up the puck. He plays with great intensity and likes to deliver hard checks. He has represented Switzerland already at six World Championships.

J.J. Moser, D, Tampa Bay Lightning

The 25-year-old from Biel has represented Switzerland eight times in international competition, winning silver at the 2025 World Championship. Moser signed an eight-year, $54 million contract ($6.75 million average annual value) with the Tampa Bay Lightning on Dec. 27.

TBL@ANA: Moser stakes the Lightning to 1-0 lead with nice shot

Jonas Siegenthaler, D, New Jersey Devils

One of Switzerland’s original six selections in June, Siegenthaler was part of the silver-winning World Championship teams in 2024 and 2025. The 28-year-old from Zurich was selected to the 2015 World Junior Championship all-star team.

GOALIES

Reto Berra, G, Fribourg-Gottéron

The 39-year-old has been in plenty of international competition, which includes the 2014 Sochi and 2022 Beijing Olympics. A native of Bulach, Berra won silver at the 2013, 2018 and 2024 World Championships and played in 76 career NHL games (58 starts) with the Calgary Flames, Colorado Avalanche, Florida Panthers and Anaheim Ducks.

Leonardo Genoni, G, EV Zug

Another veteran in the Swiss ranks, the 38-year-old from Semione won silver at three World Championships (2018, 2024 and 2025). Genoni was named Most Valuable Player of the 2025 tournament, where he was 5-0-2 with a 0.99 goals-against average, .953 save percentage and four shutouts in seven games.

Akira Schmid, G, Vegas Golden Knights

The 25-year-old from Bern helped the Swiss win silver at the 2024 World Championship, where he was 3-0-0 with a 0.86 GAA, .946 save percentage and one shutout in three games. After three seasons with the New Jersey Devils, Schmid is in his second campaign with the Golden Knights.

