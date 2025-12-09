Hertl finally healthy, on cusp of delayed Olympic dream with Czechia

NEWARK, N.J. -- Tomas Hertl is pumped for the Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026, he just doesn’t want to jinx it.
“It's really exciting, but at the same time, for me, because I have some unlucky injury history, so for me, I'm just taking it day to day,” the Vegas Golden Knights forward said last week following a session at the New Jersey Devils' practice rink.
You could almost see Hertl looking at the wooden locker behind him, fighting the urge to knock on it for good luck after he finished speaking.
Instead, he talked about how his mind remains rooted in the present rather than wandering toward the compelling thoughts about the possibility of playing for Czechia come February. He says he even refrains from talking to his fellow countrymen on opposing teams about the tournament, which will include NHL players for the first time since 2014.
Hertl, 32, has featured regularly on Czechia’s national team, though never at the Olympics. He has competed at the IIHF World Junior Championship twice and the IIHF World Championship four times, most recently in 2022.
But Hertl was supposed to be a budding young star at the Sochi Olympics in 2014. A burgeoning power forward (6-foot-3, 220 pounds), Hertl, then just 20 years old, had turned heads as a rookie with the San Jose Sharks, putting up 25 points, including a stellar 15 goals, in his first 35 games while playing alongside future Hall of Famer Joe Thornton.