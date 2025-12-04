Seider thriving for Red Wings, excited for Olympics with Germany

Defenseman on pace for NHL career high in points, ‘just getting better and better’

By Nicholas J. Cotsonika
@cotsonika NHL.com Columnist

DETROIT -- Just how good is Moritz Seider? What could the 24-year-old defenseman become not just for the Detroit Red Wings but for Germany?

Listen to Boston Bruins coach Marco Sturm, who had 487 points (242 goals, 245 assists) in 938 games as a forward in the NHL from 1997-2012. No one born in Germany has played more games in the League. Only one such player has compiled more goals and points: Edmonton Oilers forward Leon Draisaitl, who has 987 points (414 goals, 753 assists) in 817 games.

“He could be our Leon Draisaitl, just on ‘D,’” Sturm said before Seider had three points (one goal, two assists) in a 5-4 win against Boston on Tuesday. “He’s just that good. He has that presence on the ice too, and I feel like he’s just getting better and better. I think he hasn’t reached his top level yet, and he’s on his way.”

Seider is playing a key role for the Red Wings, who are third in the Atlantic Division and visit the Columbus Blue Jackets on Thursday in a nationally televised game (7:30 p.m. ET; ESPN+, HULU). He was one of the first six players named to Germany’s roster for the Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026.

The No. 6 pick of the 2019 NHL Draft hasn’t missed a game since debuting with the Red Wings to start the 2021-22 season. He is averaging 24:58 of ice time this season, first among Detroit skaters by a 3:20 margin and eighth among NHL skaters entering Wednesday, playing in all situations against top competition.

“I really think he’s a diesel engine,” Red Wings coach Todd McLellan said. “He just never turns off, and he just keeps going. His stamina is remarkable.”

Seider loves it.

“Who doesn’t?” Seider said with a smile. “I think the game gets easier the less you think about it. Things just come automatic. They happen instinctively. Other than that, I feel like you work so hard in the summer, you’re ready to go either way. If it’s 25 (minutes), if it’s 28, even if it’s 30, you kind of pick your spots even better, and you kind of just flow through the game.”

Seider won the Calder Trophy in 2021-22, voted the NHL’s rookie of the year after he had 50 points (seven goals, 43 assists) in 82 games. That remains his NHL career high. But he’s on pace to eclipse that this season.

He has 19 points (four goals, 15 assists) in 27 games, first among Detroit defensemen by an 11-point margin and tied for 14th among NHL defensemen with New York Islanders rookie Matthew Schaefer entering Wednesday.

That projects to 57 points (12 goals, 45 assists) over a full 82-game schedule.

On a team with a minus-12 goal differential (not counting shootout-deciding goals), he’s plus-5 this season, the best rating among Detroit defensemen and best of his NHL career. The Red Wings are controlling 57.6 percent of the shot attempts when he is on the ice at 5-on-5, the best percentage among Detroit defensemen and best of his NHL career.

“His overall presence on the ice, both offensively and defensively, I think he’s taking strides,” McLellan said. “His … mistakes are being minimized.”

CBJ@DET: Seider whips in a beauty from a distance to tie it

McLellan likes to play aggressively, and Seider likes being on his toes, snuffing out opponents’ plays before they start and turning around in transition. But as he has matured, he has learned to be more patient, and it’s paying off.

“I just try to stay calm,” Seider said. “Try to let the game come to me. Don’t be chasing it. Pick your spots whenever you get a chance. Then just really focus on moving the puck up ice and then kind of join instead of just trying to be ahead of the rush. Sometimes when you force things, you just end up with a goal against. I think that’s been working pretty good.”

In just his fifth NHL season, Seider already ranks fourth in games played (355), goals (33), assists (166) and points (199) in NHL history among defensemen born in Germany. He’s on track to be No. 1 in each category. Dennis Seidenberg leads in games played (859). Christian Ehrhoff leads in goals (74), assists (265) and points (339).

Seider has represented his country several times in international competition, including five IIHF World Championships, winning a silver medal in 2023. He was named the best defenseman in 2021 and to the media all-star team in 2021 and 2023.

Now he will get his first chance to represent Germany in the Olympics with NHL players participating for the first time since 2014 in Sochi. General manager Christian Künast and coach Harold Kreis visited Detroit last month as part of a North American tour, and Seider had dinner with them.

But Seider now serves as an alternate captain for the Red Wings, who haven’t made the Stanley Cup Playoffs since 2016 and are in a tight race. The Olympic tournament isn’t until Feb. 11-22.

“It’d be totally wrong and be inappropriate to kind of drift away and think about that,” Seider said. “I think once we head into the new year, I think the excitement gets bigger, and that’s the way it should be. Other than that, I think we have a lot of business to take care of.”

