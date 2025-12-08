'Reinvented' Ekman-Larsson gaining Olympic attention with play for Maple Leafs

Defenseman vying for spot with Sweden, says opportunity to represent country would be 'special thing'

oliver-ekman-larsson-2

© Photo by Vincent Ethier/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

By Mike Zeisberger
NHL.com Staff Writer

TORONTO -- Oliver Ekman-Larsson has, in the words of Swedish Olympic coach Sam Hallam, “reinvented himself.”

The Swedish defenseman’s career appeared to be in limbo after a miserable injury-plagued 2022-23 season with the Vancouver Canucks in which he had just 22 points (two goals, 20 assists) in 54 games, finished minus-24 and battled an ankle sprain.

Then he flipped the script.

After helping the Florida Panthers win the Stanley Cup in 2023-24, Ekman-Larsson signed a four-year, $14 million contract ($3.5 million average annual value) with the Toronto Maple Leafs on July 1, 2024 and has been a key contributor for coach Craig Berube ever since.

To that end, Ekman-Larsson is tied with the Calgary Flames’ Rasmus Andersson as the highest-scoring Swedish-born defenseman in the NHL this season with 20 points (four goals, 16 assists) entering the game against the Tampa Bay Lightning at Scotiabank Arena on Monday (7:30 p.m. ET; Prime, NHLN, TVAS, The Spot).

TOR@PIT: Ekman-Larsson makes it happen on a broken play

Whether it’s those in attendance at the rink or those watching at home as part of a national television audience, they’ll have a first-hand look at Ekman-Larsson 2.0.

As such, the turnaround since leaving Vancouver has been based on two basic principles, he says.

“First off, I’m healthy,” the 34-year-old said. “I know that sounds simple but the fact is, it’s the truth. It was tough in Vancouver not being 100 percent.

“Secondly, it’s confidence. When things aren't going your way and injuries won’t let you play to the level you want, you start second-guessing things. When you get it back you can start playing more freely and naturally.”

That appears to be the place he’s at now.

And it’s allowed him to become a serious candidate for a spot on Team Sweden for the Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026 in February.

Hallam is back in Stockholm after spending weeks scouting NHL games in North America. In the process, Ekman-Larsson’s promising start to the season caught his attention early on and continues to impress the coach.

“I agree he’s been one of Toronto’s best defensemen so far, if not the best,” Hallam told NHL.com in a phone interview. “We’re looking closely and following him.

“The way he’s kind of maneuvered his career from what happened in Vancouver, ending up in Florida, winning the Cup, and then bringing that level of game to Toronto, we’re following him closely. And it’s great to see.

“He’s making my job difficult.”

oliver-ekman-larsson-cup

© Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images

Defensemen Victor Hedman of the Tampa Bay Lightning and Rasmus Dahlin of the Buffalo Sabres were named to Team Sweden back in June as part of the first six players awarded roster spots. Erik Karlsson of the Pittsburgh Penguins is expected to join them when the rest of the team is officially submitted by Dec. 31.

Having said that, Hallam said there are a handful of spots on the blue line still up for grabs and noted that Ekman-Larsson is one of the names vying for one of them.

“That’s really nice to hear,” he said when informed of Hallam’s comments. “I mean, I’m not really thinking about that yet. It’s about the Toronto Maple Leafs right now and getting our game in order. That’s the focus. But, again, it’s nice to know that your play is being appreciated.

“Any time you can play for your country, it’s a special thing. But you can’t let that sway your concentration of what’s immediately ahead of you. And that’s to win games for the Toronto Maple Leafs.”

Of course, when Ekman-Larsson takes time to look at the visitors bench on Monday, he'll see Lightning coach Jon Cooper, who's serving the same role for Team Canada. Come February, Ekman-Larsson would love the chance to see Cooper again, this time as part of a Sweden-Canada matchup.

If he continues his solid play, it may very well happen.

Related Content

Gustavsson looks to raise 'level' with Wild, make Sweden roster for Olympics

Carlsson hunting scoring lead, Sweden Olympic spot while powering Ducks

Bratt has eyes on Olympics with Sweden after fast start for Devils

Zizing ‘Em Up: Team Canada GM discusses upcoming roster decisions

NBC pays homage to 1980 U.S. ‘Miracle on Ice’ in Olympics advertisement

Teams unveil jerseys for Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026

Zizing 'Em Up: Brodeur talks Team Canada goaltending situation

NHL Winter Olympics all-time roster for Canada features multiple Hall of Famers

Olympics

Zizing ‘Em Up: Team Canada GM discusses upcoming roster decisions

NBC pays homage to 1980 U.S. ‘Miracle on Ice’ in Olympics advertisement

NHL Winter Olympics all-time roster for Czechia led by 1998 Nagano gold medalists

Teams unveil jerseys for Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026

Super 16: Jarvis, Hagel, Wallstedt among players with strong cases for Olympics 

Seider thriving for Red Wings, excited for Olympics with Germany

Zizing 'Em Up: Brodeur talks Team Canada goaltending situation

NHL Winter Olympics all-time roster for Canada features multiple Hall of Famers

Johnston making push for Canada Olympic spot while shining for Stars

Team USA Olympic hockey jerseys unveiled

Gustavsson looks to raise 'level' with Wild, make Sweden roster for Olympics

Zizing ‘Em Up: Robertson highly motivated to make U.S. Olympic team

DeBrincat believes 'I should be on that team' for U.S. at Olympics

Bondra talks Slovakia Olympic hockey, excitement for Milano Cortina with NHL.com

Zizing 'Em Up: Injuries becoming alarming trend ahead of Olympics

Carlsson hunting scoring lead, Sweden Olympic spot while powering Ducks

2028 World Cup host sites could be announced during 2026 Olympics

Bratt has eyes on Olympics with Sweden after fast start for Devils