'Reinvented' Ekman-Larsson gaining Olympic attention with play for Maple Leafs

TORONTO -- Oliver Ekman-Larsson has, in the words of Swedish Olympic coach Sam Hallam, “reinvented himself.”
The Swedish defenseman’s career appeared to be in limbo after a miserable injury-plagued 2022-23 season with the Vancouver Canucks in which he had just 22 points (two goals, 20 assists) in 54 games, finished minus-24 and battled an ankle sprain.
Then he flipped the script.
After helping the Florida Panthers win the Stanley Cup in 2023-24, Ekman-Larsson signed a four-year, $14 million contract ($3.5 million average annual value) with the Toronto Maple Leafs on July 1, 2024 and has been a key contributor for coach Craig Berube ever since.
To that end, Ekman-Larsson is tied with the Calgary Flames’ Rasmus Andersson as the highest-scoring Swedish-born defenseman in the NHL this season with 20 points (four goals, 16 assists) entering the game against the Tampa Bay Lightning at Scotiabank Arena on Monday (7:30 p.m. ET; Prime, NHLN, TVAS, The Spot).