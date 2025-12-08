'Reinvented' Ekman-Larsson gaining Olympic attention with play for Maple Leafs

Whether it’s those in attendance at the rink or those watching at home as part of a national television audience, they’ll have a first-hand look at Ekman-Larsson 2.0.

As such, the turnaround since leaving Vancouver has been based on two basic principles, he says.

“First off, I’m healthy,” the 34-year-old said. “I know that sounds simple but the fact is, it’s the truth. It was tough in Vancouver not being 100 percent.

“Secondly, it’s confidence. When things aren't going your way and injuries won’t let you play to the level you want, you start second-guessing things. When you get it back you can start playing more freely and naturally.”

That appears to be the place he’s at now.

And it’s allowed him to become a serious candidate for a spot on Team Sweden for the Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026 in February.

Hallam is back in Stockholm after spending weeks scouting NHL games in North America. In the process, Ekman-Larsson’s promising start to the season caught his attention early on and continues to impress the coach.

“I agree he’s been one of Toronto’s best defensemen so far, if not the best,” Hallam told NHL.com in a phone interview. “We’re looking closely and following him.

“The way he’s kind of maneuvered his career from what happened in Vancouver, ending up in Florida, winning the Cup, and then bringing that level of game to Toronto, we’re following him closely. And it’s great to see.

“He’s making my job difficult.”