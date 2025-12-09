Bedard has taken ‘massive step forward’ this season, Blackhawks GM says

Davidson also said he thinks the makeup of the Chicago roster this season compared to his first two seasons has played a major role in Bedard's growth.
Two seasons ago, when Bedard was an 18-year-old rookie, the only regulars on the Blackhawks who were within five years of his age were Kevin Korchinski (19), Lukas Reichel (21), Alex Vlasic (22) and Philipp Kurashev (23).
This season, the Blackhawks have seven players playing regularly who were born in 2003, 2004 or 2005. Bedard is now the second-youngest player on the team, more than three months older than defenseman Artyom Levshunov.
Four of Chicago's top-six forwards are 22 or younger (Ryan Greene, 22; Frank Nazar, 21; Oliver Moore, 20; Bedard, 20).
"It's a lot different being 18 and 19 in a room full of 30- to 35-year-olds versus being 20 in a room full of 20- to 24-year-olds," Davidson said. "That's been a massive change for our group, and I believe that's also factored into some of the comfort that we've seen in him and some of the other younger players."
It has all led to Bedard potentially getting a chance to play on the big stage in the Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026.
He's not a lock for Team Canada, but his name and accomplishments this season certainly have to be high on the list of talking points for general manager Doug Armstrong and the Hockey Canada management staff that is meeting this week in Florida to discuss the roster construction.
The deadline for each national federation to submit its Olympic rosters is Dec. 31.
"He's obviously done a considerable amount of development to make that team," Davidson said of Bedard. "It would be great for him. I want him to make that team. There's a lot of smart people that are picking that team so I'll leave them to that, but if he were to make that team, I think it'll be fantastic for him.
“Any recognition like that is great for a person, it does a lot for someone's confidence, not that he needs a confidence boost. It looks like he's brimming with it now, but that feather in your cap and the ability to play in those types of games can only help."