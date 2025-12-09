Bedard has taken ‘massive step forward’ this season, Blackhawks GM says

The Blackhawks are 12-11-6, on the plus side of .500 in points percentage (.517) entering their game against the New York Rangers at United Center on Wednesday (7:30 p.m. ET: HBO MAX, truTV, TNT, TVAS).

They had 48 wins and a .345 points percentage in Bedard's first two seasons.

"You go to a game and you want to know the answers," Davidson said. "You want to know what are they going to be and when are they going to be that and how good are they going to be. And you want all the answers based on a couple games or a couple months. That's just not the reality of development of young professionals, young men. It just isn't. So you have to be patient with it and with Connor in particular through part of that development is understanding the League and understanding and educating yourself on the grind, what you need to improve on, what you need to do to navigate a season like it is in the NHL. Those are things that he learned, and he learned some things he wanted to improve in his game."

Bedard did that this past summer, choosing to work on himself and the areas he had to focus on, most importantly skating, instead of extending his season by playing for Canada in the IIHF World Championship.

"The thing we always knew about Connor long before he was a Blackhawk is he's going to do everything he can to maximize his potential," Davidson said. "He's going to work as hard as he can to make sure that he's putting himself in the best situation to succeed. I believe that's just what he's done through understanding things that he needs to improve on. He did that this offseason. It was a massive step forward for him. It's something we believed was there, he just needed the time and some of the information to effectuate that change."

That change has also inspired Bedard's leadership qualities, providing him with a greater sense of his responsibility to the Blackhawks and the role he plays as the star of the team and the face of the franchise.

Davidson said part of that evolution of Bedard can be credited to the natural maturation process.

"He's 20 and young men change a lot," Davidson said. "They grow into their personalities, into their situations. He was certainly thrust into a unique one and the more comfortable you get around the League you're naturally going to be more comfortable and able to take more leadership onto your own shoulders. We've certainly seen that growth in him certainly over the years, but definitely coming into this season the comfort that he has around the building, around different buildings, in the different environments we enter. So, that's been great."