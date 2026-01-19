Zizing ‘Em Up: Hughes brothers molded early on by Toronto’s hockey culture

TORONTO -- For Quinn Hughes, Toronto will always be like a second home.

Except, for those brief blips in time, when it wasn’t.

Such was the case on Feb. 28, 2010, the day of the mens hockey final between Team USA and Team Canada at the Olympic Winter Games Vancouver 2010.

Quinn, who returns to these familiar digs when his Minnesota Wild visit the Toronto Maple Leafs at Scotiabank Arena in front of a national television audience on Monday (7:30 p.m. ET; Prime, FDSNNO, FDSNWI), was a 10-year-old boy at the time. He and younger brothers Jack and Luke had gathered with dozens of other kids to watch the gold medal game in a restaurant at CWENCH Centre, a multi-pad arena complex near Toronto’s Pearson International Airport that was one of the home bases for the Toronto Marlboros of the Metropolitan Toronto Hockey Association, the organization the Hughes boys played for.

Quinn was born in Orlando, Florida, but moved with his family to Ontario when his dad Jim was hired as an assistant coach with the Toronto Marlies, the Maple Leafs affiliate in the American Hockey League, in 2006. He subsequently would serve as the Maple Leafs Director of Player Development and remained with the organization until 2013.

On that memorable day 16 years ago, Quinn and his American-born brothers were in the midst of an overwhelming pro-Canadian crowd in the arena eatery, a gathering of minor hockey players that included future Washington Capitals forward Dylan Strome, whose younger brother Thomas was Quinn’s teammate, along with Ben Jones, now Quinn’s teammate with the Wild, and Ryan McLeod, now with the Buffalo Sabres.

Canada led 2-1 as the clock clicked down, much to the glee of the assembled masses.

Then, with 25 seconds remaining, Team USA’s Zach Parise scored the equalizer. Overtime loomed. Giddiness suddenly morphed into silence.

Except for three kids.

The Hughes brothers.

“I just remember everyone was going crazy up to that point,” Dylan Strome told NHL.com. “And then when Parise scored, they were the only ones cheering.”

Politely, of course.

“They were very cordial about it,” Strome said. “They were very mature for how young they were.

“It was kind of weird they were living in Toronto and cheering for the Americans but, obviously, they were born in the States and their parents are both American.”

Dad Jim says his three boys haven’t forgotten that moment.

“I think our boys jumped up in jubilation and all of a sudden caught themselves like, ‘Oh my gosh,’” Jim Hughes said with a chuckle. “They probably looked around the room and there were a lot of people staring at them.

“It was one of those funny moments of, you know, cheering for the red, white and blue, and forgetting about their whereabouts.”

That would be the final time the Hughes cheering section would have the chance to celebrate. Team Canada’s Sidney Crosby would score the winner in OT in what is still called The Golden Goal, giving the hosts a 3-2 win and causing Strome and his buddies to go bonkers.

More than a decade and a half later, Quinn and Jack, a forward with the New Jersey Devils, will be part of Team USA in Italy, thereby playing in the same event as Team Canada’s Crosby. Luke, a defenseman, also plays with the Devils.